Top-Ranked Running Back Recruit Micah Rhodes Announces Major Colorado News
Expressing interest early is often key to landing top-ranked recruits, and the Colorado Buffaloes have done just that with class of 2028 running back Micah Rhodes.
The No. 1 running back in his recruiting class (per 247Sports), Rhodes announced an offer from Colorado on Saturday morning after speaking with offensive assistant Johnnie Mack. While he's still a couple of years away from beginning his college career, the Texas native already picked up several other Power Four offers, including Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and Georgia.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has yet to land a commit past the 2026 class, but the Buffs' proactive approach with Rhodes is encouraging.
What To Know About Micah Rhodes
A four-star prospect from Spring, Texas, Rhodes is currently navigating his sophomore season at Klein Oak High School. On Friday, he rushed for 353 yards on 20 carries, totaled 73 receiving yards and accounted for five touchdowns against Magnolia West, according to his X account.
Rhodes spoke with High School on SI ahead of his sophomore season and shared that he's searching for consistency with his monster performances.
“Last year, there was games where I would have a breakout game and games where I didn’t really ball out, and I’ve grown from those experiences, which will help me this season,” Rhodes said. “In my freshman year, I didn’t really know the speed of the game and had to figure it out and expect to have a way better season this year now that I’m faster and more experienced.”
The 5-foot-9.5, 180-pound Rhodes added that being the top-ranked running back in his class only motivates him to work harder.
“I don’t feel any pressure about being the number one recruit for the class of 2028, and I’ll continue working hard so that I can be even better,” Rhodes said. “I’m heading into my sophomore season staying humble and continuing to improve because I’m nowhere near where I want to be and that helps me stay focused on my goals in 2025."
First-year Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk currently has four scholarship players in his room: Simeon Price, DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden. Dre'lon Miller and Kam Mikell have also seen action out of the backfield, too.
Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026 Commits
As of Saturday, "Coach Prime" owns 13 class of 2026 commits. None are running backs.
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Bessemer, Alabama)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
- Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)