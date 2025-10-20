Utah Announces Major Injury News Ahead of Matchup With Colorado Buffaloes
Coming off a physical Holy War game against the BYU Cougars over the weekend, Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier may be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes due to injury.
Longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham revealed Monday that there's a "distinct possibility" true freshman Byrd Ficklin will start in place of Dampier against the Buffs. A former transfer from New Mexico, Dampier has thrown for 1,375 yards, rushed for 442 and totaled totaled 18 touchdowns for the 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) Utes, marking a major potential loss.
Devon Dampier Considered Day-To-Day
Whittingham said he'll be able to better assess Dampier's health as the week progresses.
"The availability report comes out Wednesday, and we have to wait a few days to see how the guys are healing up from the game," Whittingham said. "That's a distinct possibility (Ficklin starting), I can tell you that, but on Wednesday you'll start getting the availability report and the likelihood of who's playing and who's not."
If Dampier can't play on Saturday or is limited in his mobility, Colorado's plate becomes much lighter on defense. Dampier has been one of the Big 12's best dual-threat quarterbacks and is a large reason why the Utes have already matched last season's win total.
"When Devon's hobbled, that obviously causes you to rethink some of the QB run game," Whittingham said. "You don't completely go away from it, but when it's a could go either way situation, you might opt to not do it because of his mobility. He got beat up in this game (BYU) pretty good."
Kyle Whittingham's Confidence in Byrd Ficklin
Ficklin, a former three-star prospect, has been used in certain packages for Utah as a dual-threat option behind Dampier. The Oklahoma native has completed all nine of his passes for 138 yards and one touchdown and also owns 111 rushing yards (17 carries) and three ground scores.
"Byrd Ficklin, we've got a ton of confidence in him," Whittingham said. "Every time he's entered the game so far this year, he's done positive things... If we end up going that route based on health, then we got the confidence in him that he can go out and get it done."
In Saturday's loss to BYU, Ficklin totaled three carries for 16 yards.
"We just tried to get a spark," Whittingham said of utilizing Ficklin. "Byrd is a really good runner, and we had a package specifically for him with Devon on the field at the same time — a two quarterback package. And so we decided in the second half that was something that we wanted to go to."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his defensive assistants will likely prepare for both Dampier and Ficklin as the week progresses. Kickoff between the Buffs and Utes on Saturday is set for 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN).