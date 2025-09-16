Buffs Beat

Colorado’s Recruiting Momentum Remains Strong Despite Buffaloes' Slow Start

Even with early struggles on the field, Colorado Buffaloes' commits aren’t worried. Recruits like four-star cornerback Preston Ashley are staying committed, signaling long-term confidence in Sanders and the program.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes season hasn’t started the way many hoped in year three of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder.

Coming off a 9-4 finish and the program’s best season since 2016, expectations were high. Even with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter now in the NFL, the bar stayed the same.

Instead, the Buffaloes have dropped two of their first three games, including a 36-20 loss to Houston in their Big 12 opener. Quarterback instability hasn’t helped either, with Sanders already turning to three different players under center.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, the Buffaloes are keeping momentum on the recruiting trail. 

On Sunday night, four-star safety and 2026 recruit Preston Ashley reaffirmed his commitment to Sanders and Colorado, posting on X, “Still rocking with CU.”

His message was a reminder that recruits remain bought in, even with a slow start on the field, and for Sanders and the Buffaloes, that kind of belief could matter just as much as the wins they’re chasing this fall.

Preston Ashley’s Message Shows Recruits Still Believe in Deion Sanders

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with a rough start and plenty of question marks surrounding the program, the recruits don’t seem fazed. As long as Deion Sanders is leading the way in Boulder, they’re going to stay committed and believe in him.

In recent years, Sanders has landed three five-star recruits in Travis Hunter, quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Recruiting has always been his strength, and the Buffaloes’ seasonal ups and downs shouldn’t change that.

Ashley’s post is another reminder that Colorado’s foundation is being built for the long term — and if Sanders continues to win on the trail, the wins on the field are bound to follow.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class Stands

According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 83 nationally with 11 hard commits. (Add a sentence here)

The group is led by two four-star pledges — safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. — giving the Buffaloes a strong foundation to build on as Sanders looks to move up the rankings.

With plenty of time left in the cycle, plus Sanders’ track record of landing top talent, this class has the potential to grow into one that makes a real impact in Boulder.

Should We Be Concerned About the Buffaloes’ Recruiting Outlook?

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For now, recruiting is looking solid, and Sanders has built a good foundation for Colorado. However, if wins don’t start coming soon, that could change fast. 

The Buffaloes need to start winning in the Big 12, or recruits might begin wondering if the program can really compete.

Colorado is still sending players to the next level, but wins are what really matter. The Buffaloes’ recruiting looks good right now, but keeping top players will depend on how the team performs on the field. 

How Sanders and the team handle the rest of the season—and the next few recruiting cycles—could decide if this program becomes a powerhouse or not.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

