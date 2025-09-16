Colorado’s Recruiting Momentum Remains Strong Despite Buffaloes' Slow Start
The Colorado Buffaloes season hasn’t started the way many hoped in year three of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder.
Coming off a 9-4 finish and the program’s best season since 2016, expectations were high. Even with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter now in the NFL, the bar stayed the same.
Instead, the Buffaloes have dropped two of their first three games, including a 36-20 loss to Houston in their Big 12 opener. Quarterback instability hasn’t helped either, with Sanders already turning to three different players under center.
Still, the Buffaloes are keeping momentum on the recruiting trail.
On Sunday night, four-star safety and 2026 recruit Preston Ashley reaffirmed his commitment to Sanders and Colorado, posting on X, “Still rocking with CU.”
His message was a reminder that recruits remain bought in, even with a slow start on the field, and for Sanders and the Buffaloes, that kind of belief could matter just as much as the wins they’re chasing this fall.
Preston Ashley’s Message Shows Recruits Still Believe in Deion Sanders
Even with a rough start and plenty of question marks surrounding the program, the recruits don’t seem fazed. As long as Deion Sanders is leading the way in Boulder, they’re going to stay committed and believe in him.
In recent years, Sanders has landed three five-star recruits in Travis Hunter, quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Recruiting has always been his strength, and the Buffaloes’ seasonal ups and downs shouldn’t change that.
Ashley’s post is another reminder that Colorado’s foundation is being built for the long term — and if Sanders continues to win on the trail, the wins on the field are bound to follow.
Where Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class Stands
According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 83 nationally with 11 hard commits. (Add a sentence here)
The group is led by two four-star pledges — safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. — giving the Buffaloes a strong foundation to build on as Sanders looks to move up the rankings.
With plenty of time left in the cycle, plus Sanders’ track record of landing top talent, this class has the potential to grow into one that makes a real impact in Boulder.
Should We Be Concerned About the Buffaloes’ Recruiting Outlook?
For now, recruiting is looking solid, and Sanders has built a good foundation for Colorado. However, if wins don’t start coming soon, that could change fast.
The Buffaloes need to start winning in the Big 12, or recruits might begin wondering if the program can really compete.
Colorado is still sending players to the next level, but wins are what really matter. The Buffaloes’ recruiting looks good right now, but keeping top players will depend on how the team performs on the field.
How Sanders and the team handle the rest of the season—and the next few recruiting cycles—could decide if this program becomes a powerhouse or not.