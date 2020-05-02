CU Buffs that Could Take Advantage of New NIL Rule

On Wednesday, the NCAA released a report recommending they go through with allowing the athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness so long as it doesn't interfere with the school.

Although there are still lots of details to sort out. It was a monumental moment and the rule, if enacted, would be in place for the 2021-2022 academic year.

This rule could have changed the career trajectory of forever Buffs Jeremy Bloom and Derek Tolan. So let's take a look at which current and future Buffs this rule could impact.

Mark Perry

This is the first one that came to mind besides some of the incoming seniors that won't be able to take advantage of this rule. Perry has already created his own Youtube channel and has begun to post different types of content there.

The sophomore safety wants to be a content creator and now he will be able to profit off of it. He could be one of the first NCAA athletes to profit off of his Youtube account while obliging to NCAA rules.

Perry has the combination of skill on the football field and charisma off of it to be able to be successful in content creation.

Evan Battey

The 6-foot-8 forward is already one of the more popular people on the University of Colorado campus. With a very lovable personality, he might be able to get sponsorships from local companies.

But even without that, he's already getting into the content creation game. He is majoring in broadcast journalism, has an Instagram with over 8,000 followers and has recently gotten into the Tik Tok game.

Tyler Lytle/Brendon Lewis

Depending on which one excels during the 2020 football season, one of these guys will be an established starter heading into the 2021 season. The starting quarterback always gets the most attention and both of these guys are very marketable.

Besides the playing time, the starting quarterback battle will actually be worth a little bit of money as well.

Honorable Mention

There are some rising seniors that deserved to be mentioned among the rest but won't have the opportunity to profit if they exhaust their eligibility next season.

K.D. Nixon

Nixon has already created his own Youtube channel and has made it clear he wants to get into the content business. His dream is to one day become an actor. One of the reasons he almost left college early to pursue the NFL Draft was to get a head-start on his career.

D'Shawn Schwartz

One thing most people don't know about Schwartz is he actually DJs during his free time. You can catch him going by the name D'Shawn Trackson and he's already played at a couple of different venues. He wasn't able to take any money to play at the venues because it could violate NCAA rules. With this new rule, he wouldn't have to worry about that anymore.

McKinley Wright

Wright is one of the most popular athletes at CU. He has the combination of skill and charisma to be very marketable.

Dani Jones

The CU cross country and track legend is already following in the footsteps of Jenny Simpson and Emma Coburn. She already competed in professional events during her college career. She will not be able to take advantage of this rule because she's graduating but she could have taken sponsorships to pay for her professional events had this rule been in place.

There will be plenty of CU Buffs that try to grow their social media following over the next year in order to make the most out of this new deal.