Report: CU Hires a Director of Player Personnel

Chase Howell

Karl Dorrell has found his Director of Player Personnel.

According to Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports, Bob Lopez has been hired to replace Geoff Martzen as Director of Player Personnel. Martzen followed Mel Tucker to Michigan State.

Lopez updated his Linkedin page to display his new role. 

Lopez previously worked as an Associate Athletic Director at the University of Delaware. 

He was the Director of Football Operations at UCLA from 2003 to 2008 when Karl Dorrell was to head coach. 

Lopez then moved on to work under the same role at San Diego State before taking a job as Associate Athletic Director at Michigan.

According to his bio, he has never worked under the role of Director of Player Personnel.

Martzen was often praised for his work as Tucker's go-to guy while at CU. He did a great job organizing the recruiting efforts and handling a full recruiting staff.

Whether or not Lopez has the chops to keep Martzen's momentum going forward remains to be seen. 

It is worrisome that Lopez has not previously held the position but he is clearly a guy Dorrell trusts. Dorrell has also hired his son, Chandler, as a personnel assistant. 

The previous Director of Recruiting, Cymone George, was moved to Director of Player Engagement. While it has been reported recruiting assistants Sam Beckenstein and Matt Pick have been retained on staff as well as recruiting intern Andy Wang.

No word yet on whether or not they will hire a new Director of Recruiting. But Associate Athletic Director Lance Carl told Munsterteiger, "We're going to hire two more guys as recruiting assistants as well."

The sooner the better for getting a recruiting staff in place as things are heating up for the 2021 class. CU has already lost a 2021 commitment and more could be coming in the near future. 

