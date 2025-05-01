Buffs Beat

Current Colorado Buffaloes Players With Highest NFL Draft Pick Potential

With the 2025 NFL Draft now complete, take a look at the next group of current Colorado Buffaloes players who could hear their name called in future drafts. Those to watch include Jordan Seaton, Omarion Miller, DJ McKinney and Jehiem Oatis, among others.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Highlighted by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed their most successful NFL Draft since 2017 as four players who wore the black and gold last season came off the board. Plus, four other former Buffs have signed an undrafted free agent contract, including safety Shilo Sanders.

The 2025 NFL Draft may have just ended, but analysts are already looking toward future drafts. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs own a few players who could realize their NFL dreams in 2026 or beyond.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Below are six current Buffs on the right trajectory toward becoming an NFL Draft pick:

Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton

After a strong 2024 season that earned him Freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets, left tackle Jordan Seaton may have the highest NFL Draft potential out of any current Buffs. He won't be eligible for the 2026 draft, but the 330-pound sophomore may consider declaring in 2027.

Cornerback DJ McKinney

Former Oklahoma State transfer DJ McKinney is already picking up buzz for the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN released a way-too-early 2026 first-round mock draft on Thursday, and McKinney was projected to land with the Green Bay Packers at No. 24 overall.

During his first season with the Buffs last fall, McKinney recorded 62 total tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Wide Receiver Omarion Miller

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If Omarion Miller can stay healthy, he has every bit of talent needed to become a first-round NFL Draft pick. The former four-star prospect from Louisiana missed Colorado's last seven games in 2024 but appears likely to earn a starting job this upcoming season. Miller finished with 234 receiving yards in 2023 and 216 last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Unless Miller enjoys a truly dominant 2025 season from start to finish, it's unlikely he'll declare for the 2026 draft.

Wide Receiver Drelon Miller

Drelon Miller was stuck behind the likes of Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. last season but still made the most out of his true freshman opportunities, finishing the year with 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's likely to build on those numbers in 2025 and could emerge as a name to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Defensive Tackle Jehiem Oatis

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback C
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) for a loss but was called for a face mask penalty at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Former Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis transferred to Colorado earlier this offseason and has received plenty of buzz due to his SEC experience and success. Oatis recorded 52 total tackles, four pass breakups, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He comes to Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining.

Defensive End Arden Walker

Colorado native Arden Walker, the son of former CU standout Arthur Walker, has emerged as a leader this offseason within the Buffs' new-look defensive line room. Expect the younger Walker to build upon the 33 total tackles and 4.5 sacks he recorded last season.

