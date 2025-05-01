Current Colorado Buffaloes Players With Highest NFL Draft Pick Potential
Highlighted by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed their most successful NFL Draft since 2017 as four players who wore the black and gold last season came off the board. Plus, four other former Buffs have signed an undrafted free agent contract, including safety Shilo Sanders.
The 2025 NFL Draft may have just ended, but analysts are already looking toward future drafts. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs own a few players who could realize their NFL dreams in 2026 or beyond.
Below are six current Buffs on the right trajectory toward becoming an NFL Draft pick:
Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton
After a strong 2024 season that earned him Freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets, left tackle Jordan Seaton may have the highest NFL Draft potential out of any current Buffs. He won't be eligible for the 2026 draft, but the 330-pound sophomore may consider declaring in 2027.
Cornerback DJ McKinney
Former Oklahoma State transfer DJ McKinney is already picking up buzz for the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN released a way-too-early 2026 first-round mock draft on Thursday, and McKinney was projected to land with the Green Bay Packers at No. 24 overall.
During his first season with the Buffs last fall, McKinney recorded 62 total tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Kenny Pickett Contract Move After Drafting Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Texas Mansion For Sale For $5.5 Million
MORE: Tom Brady's Strong Words About Shedeur Sanders 'Example' Amid NFL Draft Fall
Wide Receiver Omarion Miller
If Omarion Miller can stay healthy, he has every bit of talent needed to become a first-round NFL Draft pick. The former four-star prospect from Louisiana missed Colorado's last seven games in 2024 but appears likely to earn a starting job this upcoming season. Miller finished with 234 receiving yards in 2023 and 216 last year before suffering a season-ending injury.
Unless Miller enjoys a truly dominant 2025 season from start to finish, it's unlikely he'll declare for the 2026 draft.
Wide Receiver Drelon Miller
Drelon Miller was stuck behind the likes of Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. last season but still made the most out of his true freshman opportunities, finishing the year with 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's likely to build on those numbers in 2025 and could emerge as a name to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Defensive Tackle Jehiem Oatis
Former Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis transferred to Colorado earlier this offseason and has received plenty of buzz due to his SEC experience and success. Oatis recorded 52 total tackles, four pass breakups, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He comes to Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining.
Defensive End Arden Walker
Colorado native Arden Walker, the son of former CU standout Arthur Walker, has emerged as a leader this offseason within the Buffs' new-look defensive line room. Expect the younger Walker to build upon the 33 total tackles and 4.5 sacks he recorded last season.