Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL
While quarterback Shedeur Sanders' shocking fall to the fifth round certainly spoiled some of the fun, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes still enjoyed a successful weekend, sending several players to the NFL.
Four former Buffs were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighted by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dust settled on the draft, another four Buffs signed undrafted free agent deals and one earned a rookie mini-camp invite.
Colorado's four draft selections mark the program's most since 2017, which also saw four Buffs picked.
Below is a look at the eight Buffs who have realized their NFL dreams either via the draft or the undrafted free agent market:
Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter — Jacksonville Jaguars (First Round, No. 2 Overall)
In a surprise move, the Jacksonville Jaguars (previously pick No. 5) traded up with the Cleveland Browns to land Colorado superstar Travis Hunter. Jacksonville coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are seemingly allowing Hunter the opportunity to play both ways in the NFL.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Cleveland Browns (Fifth Round, No. 144 Overall)
Shedeur Sanders became the biggest story of this year's NFL Draft when his name inexplicably fell to the fifth round. Despite drafting former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel two rounds prior, Cleveland ended Sanders' slide on Saturday with the No. 144 overall pick.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester — Baltimore Ravens (Sixth Round, No. 203 Overall)
LaJohntay Wester became the third former Buff drafted when he heard his name called by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round. Although the Ravens seemingly targeted Wester for his special teams abilities, he'll get the opportunity catch passes from two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. — Carolina Panthers (Sixth Round, No. 208 Overall)
Only five picks after Wester, Horn landed with the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. The former Colorado wide receiver will get the opportunity to grow alongside promising young quarterback Bryce Young in Charlotte.
Defensive End BJ Green II — Jacksonville Jaguars (Undrafted Free Agent)
BJ Green II, who began his college career as a walk-on at Arizona State, led the Buffs in sacks (7.5) and TFLs (12) last year. He'll now team up with Hunter and fellow former Buffs defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig in Jacksonville.
Safety Shilo Sanders — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Undrafted Free Agent)
Shilo Sanders, the older brother of Shedeur, will get the opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wide Receiver Will Sheppard — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Undrafted Free Agent)
Also headed to Tampa Bay, Will Sheppard caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns with the Buffs last season. He spent his first four college seasons in the SEC with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig — Jacksonville Jaguars (Undrafted Free Agent)
Overlooked by many, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is deservedly headed to the NFL on an undrafted free agent deal. The former Jackson State safety impressed many with his work ethic and football IQ throughout his two seasons in Boulder.
Rookie Mini-Camp Invites
Offensive lineman Justin Mayers is staying in Colorado as he received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Denver Broncos. Also of note, former CU walk-on tight end Michael Harrison, who transferred to San Diego State last offseason, received the same invite from the Broncos, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.