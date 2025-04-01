Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Lineman Reveals Insight Into Quarterback Competition
As one of the Colorado Buffaloes' top defensive linemen, Arden Walker owns a unique perspective on the starting quarterback battle between early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
Walker, a former Missouri transfer who joined the Buffs before the 2023 season, has enjoyed a front row seat watching Lewis and Salter compete this spring. So far, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound junior said both of Colorado's new signal callers have impressed so far.
"They're both battling it out," Walker said following CU's spring practice on Tuesday. "We're getting different feels from both quarterbacks. Obviously, Kaidon has been in the game, and then you've got a freshman in Julian. I think he's been coming along as well. I think both will be really good."
Not to be forgotten, quarterback Ryan Staub is navigating his third spring camp with the Buffs after backing up Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons. It's seemingly a two-man race between Salter and Lewis, but Colorado has some depth at the most important position in football, regardless of who wins the battle.
Salter initially signed with Tennessee out of high school but transferred to Liberty ahead of his first college season. With the Flames, Salter threw for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns while adding another 2,063 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. His best college season came in 2022 when Lewis led Liberty to an undefeated regular season and a Conference USA championship.
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
"It's my first spring here and last spring overall, so coming here, I want to be a leader," Salter said. "I want to come in and execute the plays that I know and understand, be a better teammate to my teammates, helping out some of the younger guys that don't know what they're doing at the time, putting them in the right position (to) do what they're supposed to do."
Salter turned heads during Colorado's practice on Tuesday when he completed an impressive touchdown pass to Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams.
Due to Lewis' lack of experience at the college level, he's likely the underdog in Colorado's starting quarterback competition. Still, the former five-star recruit arrived in Boulder with plenty of fanfare after earning the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year twice in his three-year high school career.
Amid his first spring at Colorado, Lewis hopes to continue developing his game while learning offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system.
“To grow and get stronger, learn the offense," Lewis said of his spring goals. "Everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities. I love being around the guys every day and happy to be here.”
Colorado fans will get a live look at Lewis, Salter and Walker during the Buffs' spring football game on April 19 at Folsom Field.