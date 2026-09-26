DeAndre Moore Jr. Injury Raises Targeting Question in Colorado vs. Baylor

A controversial play in the Colorado Buffaloes’ game against Baylor is raising questions about the officiating after Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was injured following a tackle made by Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes in the first half.

The play has become a talking point after Barnes’ tackle on Moore. In the replay, it appears that the hit was helmet-to-helmet as Moore stayed on the ground motionless for a solid amount of time after. Despite Moore going down with the injury and being helped off the field, officials did not call targeting on the play.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) celebrates after tackling Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado trailed 10-3 at halftime, and the Buffaloes started quarterback Isaac Wilson over Julian Lewis in the second half.

Why There Was No Penalty

The biggest question surrounding the play is whether Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes’ contact with Moore met the requirements for a targeting penalty.

Helmet-to-helmet contact alone does not automatically mean targeting was committed. Officials must consider the nature of the hit, the defender’s actions and whether the contact meets the specific requirements of the rule.

Still, the collision was significant enough to generate immediate discussion, particularly with Moore getting injured on the play. In this instance, it was all up to the officials while Colorado’s priority was Moore’s well-being

Sept.12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) reacts before the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore has been an important part of Colorado’s passing attack this season. He entered Saturday’s game with 15 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown through Colorado’s first three games, making him one of Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis’ top targets.

Losing Moore for any significant amount of time would give Colorado another challenge to deal with as the Buffaloes begin Big 12 play. Moore was brought to Colorado with high praise from Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Both the Colorado staff and fans were excited to have him and see his impact on the Buffaloes offense this year and are hoping for a positive report back following his injury.

What DeAndre Moore Jr.’s Injury Means

The officiating controversy will continue to be discussed after the game, but Colorado’s primary concern will be Moore’s health. Moore was officially ruled out at the top of the third quarter which leads to anticipation to see what kind of updates the team will have on him after the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes entered this Baylor matchup looking to respond to their loss against Northwestern. Moore’s ability to make plays in the passing game is especially valuable as Colorado tries to create more consistency offensively.

Moore’s injury brings attention to whether or not Colorado can adapt and can display somewhat of a “next man up mentality.” The Buffaloes entered the game against Baylor without star wide receiver Danny Sucdero, who has missed multiple games with a foot injury, and Colorado tight end Zach Atkins suffered an injury against Baylor on Saturday.

How soon Moore can return for Colorado remains to be seen, and his inclusion on the Buffaloes' weekly availability reports will be monitored.

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