Why Colorado Faces Recruiting Pressure on the Road vs. Baylor

The matchup between Colorado and Baylor will have plenty at stake on the field, but as Baylor prepares to open Big 12 play against Colorado at McLane Stadium, the Bears are also preparing to host a large group of highly regarded recruiting prospects.

According to a recent report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Baylor’s recruiting section for this game is sold out as the Bears are set to welcome a star-studded group of prospects to Waco. That development adds another layer to a game that already carries plenty of importance for both programs. Baylor enters the matchup at 2-1 and will begin conference play at home, while Colorado is also 2-1 and is looking to respond after a disappointing 41-7 loss to Northwestern.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) breaks away from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) on a touchdown reception during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor Has the Opportunity to Win On and Off the Field

A full recruiting section is important because prospects are not simply watching a football game when they make these visits. They are getting an opportunity to experience better insight into a program they could realistically potentially play for.

This makes the atmosphere at McLane Stadium particularly important for Baylor. The Bears have already won two games at home this season, including their 36-19 victory over Louisiana Tech. Baylor’s staff now has the chance to build on that environment with recruits in the building for the team’s first Big 12 game of the season.

The timing could also work in Baylor’s favor. A conference opener against a recognizable program led by Colorado coach Deion Sanders provides a type of matchup that draws a great amount of attention. Baylor has also built several elements around Saturday’s game including a throwback uniform, a limited-edition giveaway for the first 5,000 fans and a postgame concert.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These details may seem like fun activities and additions that fans will enjoy but they hold a lot of importance when prospects are evaluating a program. They can see how the stadium feels, how fans respond to the team, how the program presents itself on a major game day and what playing football at the school might feel like.

Colorado’s Presence Raises the Stakes

Colorado’s involvement makes the recruiting angle even more interesting. Buffs coach Deion Sanders remains one of the most recognizable figures in college football with his program’s presence naturally giving this matchup additional visibility.

For the Buffaloes, the recruiting implications work differently. Colorado will not have the benefit of hosting these prospects at Folsom Field but its players and coaching staff will still be part of the product those recruits are watching.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This means the performance on the field can become part of the recruiting pitch for both programs.

Colorado enters Waco needing a response after Northwestern dominated the Buffaloes in their first road game of the season. Before that loss, Colorado had opened the year with exciting victories against Georgia Tech and Weber State. The Buffaloes now have an opportunity to show that the team’s performance against Northwestern did not represent what the team is capable of during its first Big 12 season under Coach Prime.

This matchup also gives recruits a chance to watch several young players and potential future stars compete in a conference environment. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis has thrown six touchdowns through three games while Buffaloes running back Charlie Welch leads Colorado with 178 rushing yards entering the game.

Meanwhile, Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to return after missing time with an injury which is one more aspect to the matchup that Colorado should note.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the recruiting section being sold out is not something that determines what happens on the field. It still sits as an indication that Saturday’s game has importance beyond any standings.

For Baylor, this is a chance to show prospective players what its program looks like during a Big 12 game against a nationally recognizable opponent. For Colorado, this is an opportunity to respond after a difficult loss while doing so on a stage where future players will be watching.

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