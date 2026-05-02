Decision Date Approaching For JUCO Prospect Malachi Brown After Colorado Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted JUCO prospect, defensive lineman Malachi Brown. He recently received an offer from Colorado and went on a visit to Boulder.

Brown spoke to Allen Trieu of Rivals about his visit to Colorado.

Malachi Brown Speaks On Colorado Visit

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malachi Brown is a 6-2, 315 pound defensive lineman out of Monterey, California. In his one season with Monterey Peninsula College, Brown had 36 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles. The best part of his game is his ability to stop the run. Here’s what he said to Trieu about his official visit to Colorado .

“The staff was amazing,” Brown said. “I loved the way they presented themselves as themselves, not trying to put on a show or show me something that is not the normal everyday life.”

Another thing that stood out to Brown was how at Colorado, everything is earned. “Got to take what’s yours and earn a chance to step on that field,” Brown said.

Unfortunately for Brown, he was unable to see Colorado coach Deion Sanders on his visit.

“Coach Prime was not there. I had to squeeze in this visit because I graduate soon and I want to be locked in with a school soon so unfortunately he wasn’t,” Brown said.

Malachi Brown’s Timeline

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With the offer from Colorado on April 30, Brown now has nine division 1 offers. Here are the other eight.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nevada Wolfpack

Kansas State Wildcats

Georgia State Panthers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Oregon State Beavers

West Georgia Wolves

Delaware State Hornets

All of his nine offers have come since January of 2026, with the other two Big 12 offers from Kansas and Kansas State coming in the last couple weeks.

Brown still has upcoming visits to the Florida State Seminoles and West Virginia Mountaineers per Trieu before his gradation date in late May. He would like to make his commitment decision before he graduates.

Brand New Colorado Team in 2026

NFL legend Deion Sanders tries to keep a low profile as photographers swarm his on the sideline before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Brown were to commit to Colorado for the 2026, he would be joining a completely revamped roster in Boulder. This 2026 Colorado team has new faces all over the place. The Buffs were very busy in the transfer portal this offseason, something that has been a common theme in the "Coach Prime" era.

Colorado has 43 incoming transfers in the 2026 cycle after losing 36 players to the portal. They also have 19 incoming high school recruits. In addition to these big roster changes, Colorado's coaching staff looks different.

The Buffs hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator this offseason. Marion was the head coach at Sac. State for one season in 2025, leading the Hornets to a 7-5 record.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado promoted linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator after the departure of their previous defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Livingston is now a member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff.

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