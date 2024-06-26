Deion Sanders and Buffs make history with selling out consecutive seasons
The Deion Sanders effect continues to favor the University of Colorado. On many levels.
Applications, enrollment and donations are up since the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback turned
coach brought “Coach Prime” to Boulder.
For only the second time in school history the Buffs are sold out at Folsom Field for consecutive
seasons. Athletic Director Rick George boldly invested in the latest coach to try and reverse the
fortunes of a proud program. “Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows
how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime.”
Your scribe has high regard of George. I sure hope he’s right. Topic for another day. However,
this regime has a ways to go to top what currently is the longest streak of sellouts at one of
college football’s most scenic venues. The 1990-96 squads under Bill McCartney and the Hall of
Fame coach’s successor, Rick Neuheisel.
What a stretch. The Buffs combined for a 68-13-4 record and were ranked in the AP poll for 143
consecutive weeks. Those teams also combined for a national championship, three conference
championships and four of the seven teams finished in the top five of the final AP poll.
The greatest stretch in school history.
Former Denver Mayor believes Deion Sanders experiencing racial bias with media
Your correspondent invites you to take a trip down memory lane to, one man’s opinion, the
most-exciting home game from each of those seasons. I would suspect many reading this were
there? Me too. Long ago, CBS Colorado employed this Missouri native and instructed the young
journalist, “Get in the back pocket of the CU athletic program. The station was “Home of the
Buffs” and I was the “Buff Guy. I had a front-row seat, flew on the team plane and was
embedded.
Okay, counting down from 1996.
Rick Neuheisel’s second team won ten games, lost two and beat the Washington Huskies in the
Holiday Bowl. In October the Buffs hosted the University of Texas. Close game throughout
before the Buffs came from behind on quarterback John Hessler’s plunge into the end zone.
Buffs win 28-24. Largest crowd? Earlier in season in a loss to Michigan, 53,788 jammed
Folsom.
1995? In late September the third-ranked Texas A & M Aggies rolled into Boulder with much
confidence. Whispers of a potential national title contender following coach JC Slocum’s
talented squad. The Buffs rallied in the second half behind Hessler, who had taken over for the
injured Koy Detmer. Aggies fall to the Buffs 29-21. Almost 54-thousand were on hand. It wasn’t
the biggest crowd of the year. The Huskers beat the Buffs later before 54,063.
1994: The most talented team of McCartney’s 13 seasons. 11 wins. Miracle at Michigan.
Shocking announcement Coach Mac was done. Rashaan Salaam wins Heisman. That
impressive bunch went undefeated in six home games. None were close. The Buffs outscored
their opponents by 160 points. Do the math.
1993: Most memorable? Toss up. Both losses. The pre-game brawl with the Miami Hurricanes
or the disappointing loss to Nebraska later. The ‘Canes drew a few more fans. The Buffs
finished 8-3-1. Against the Huskers? Salaam made his first career start and shined. 25 carries
for 165 yards.
1992: Craziest game at home was Oklahoma. Koy Detmer makes his first start for the injured
Stewart. Throws for 418 yards but also five interceptions and lost two fumbles. The freshman
rallies the Buffs late for a 24-24 tie on Mitch Berger’s 53-yard field goal as time expires.
1991: A Baylor loss and Nebraska tie blemishes on the Buffs home schedule. Linebacker Greg
Biekert’s scamper into the Husker end zone after blocked extra point still, one man’s opinion,
the greatest run in CU history.
1990: Six home games. All wins. Deon Figures intercepts last-second Washington Huskies'
pass in the Northwest corner of north end zone. Later in season the future NFL standout’s
interception seals Orange Bowl win and national title.
What memories will Coach Prime’s band of Buffaloes manifest in our brains at the foot of the
Flatirons this season? Sellout crowds will witness. Financial success assured. Gridiron
greatness? To be determined.