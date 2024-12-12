Deion Sanders and Colorado hopes to celebrate with record crowd at Alamodome
Colorado Buffaloes’ fans shelling out big bucks to follow their beloved team to the Alamo Bowl? There’s a collective sigh of relief from Coach Prime’s words upon hearing CU will make its fourth appearance. “They are not sitting out. They are not tapping out!”
The second-year coach who has resurrected a program desperate for success was referring to the fact that son and Buff quarterback Shedeur Sanders and likely Heisman winner Travis Hunter are planning on playing. Yep. Despite the obvious risks to their health and future financial well being.
Each is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Former Buff standout Jeremy Bloom’s words ring in your scribe’s ear. “Do you think Shedeur and Travis play?”
Apparently the answer is yes. Let’s cross our fingers nobody changes their minds. It’s impressive how emphatic Sanders was in shooting down any rumors about the superstars watching from the bench as their Buff teammates battle against conference foe Brigham Young University on a Saturday night in San Antonio, just a few blocks from the city’s famed Riverwalk.
Colorado has history in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffs have played in the game three times. All losses. I’ll never forget the first appearance. It was after the 2002 season. Coach Gary Barnett and the Buffs lost to Wisconsin, then coached by Barry Alvarez, in overtime. Memories of specific plays from the game are sketchy. However, there’s one thing I’ll never forget.
It was the first time son Kyle, approaching his 35th birthday, was allowed to watch a CU game from the sideline with his old man. Back then your correspondent was the “Buff Guy” for KCNC-TV in Denver, the “Home of the Buffs.”
Kyle had just turned 13, the age requirement to watch a game from the sidelines. We had a blast despite the Buffs loss closing out their season at 9-5. Colorado won the Big 12 North, lost to Oklahoma in the conference title game before battling the Badgers into overtime. History tells us, “Remember the Alamo!”
For a sports journalist who disdains press boxes, loves watching from the field and engaging with the fans? With now teenage son tagging along? I’ll never forget it. A priceless memory.
Deion Sanders sends message to transfer portal players about coming to Colorado
It was a bit of a surprise to learn the last time Colorado and BYU squared off was the 1988 Freedom Bowl. That’s another game your 66-year-old correspondent will never forget. Sal Aunese had not been feeling well. The cancer diagnosis would come later. Aunese still played but was ineffective. Understandable considering what was happening within his body.
Freshman backup Darian Hagan stepped in for his first meaningful action. Aunese was the Buffs unquestioned leader. A senior who everyone respected and adored. Hagan, back in his southern California roots, struggled as did the Buffs. The Cougars won 20-17 on two fourth-quarter field goals. It was not the best effort of Bill McCartney’s team that finished 8-4.
We know what happened next. Aunese was officially diagnosed with stomach cancer the following spring of 1989 and passed away in September. Sudden and tragic. Team rallies behind the “One Heartbeat” determination for their fallen leader. Hagan begins the “Mr. Magic” legend with incredible play as the Buffs run the table before losing the national title against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Unforgettable moments in CU football history.
Which takes us to the present. These are unforgettable moments too. Coach Prime has already challenged Buffs fans to travel in droves to the game. “Let’s break the attendance record” bellows the charismatic Hall of Fame player and emerging mentor. I know from personal experience, unless heading toward the west coast, the Buffs didn’t traditionally travel well. That has changed. Athletic director Rick George’s gutsy call to hire Sanders has shone the national spotlight brightly on Boulder and the Buffs.
Deion Sanders makes his best defensive move by ditching sons on Senior Day
Many faithful will head for the Lone Star State to watch the finale for two of CU’s greatest players ever. A little research says the Alamodome sits 65,000 for football. However, the largest crowd for a sporting event is 66,166 in 2017 between Texas A&M and Penn State.
Prime has spoken. Buff faithful, who’s coming? Sure hope super fan Peggy is among them.