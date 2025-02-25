Deion Sanders and Colorado losing another assistant coach, per report
The UTSA Roadrunners have reportedly made a key addition to their coaching staff by hiring Colorado assistant coach Tommie Robinson as their new running backs coach, as first reported by Mike Craven of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Robinson brings a seasoned coach with nearly 40 years of experience across high school, college, and the NFL to UTSA.
Robinson, who most recently served as the director of quality control under Deion Sanders at Colorado, has had an extensive coaching career. His most notable accomplishment came in 2020 when he won a National Championship as part of LSU’s staff.
Robinson also made an impact in recruiting, earning the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year honor from 247Sports while at USC. His ability to develop talent was evident during his time as USC’s running backs coach and run game coordinator, helping guide the Trojans to a Rose Bowl victory in 2016.
Beyond the college level, Robinson has also had multiple stints in the NFL. He worked with the Dallas Cowboys from 1998 to 2000 and had three years with the Arizona Cardinals from 2010 to 2012. His professional coaching experience adds significant value to the UTSA staff.
Robinson's move to UTSA comes at a time when Deion Sanders is continuing to reshape his staff in Boulder. Sanders recently hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as Colorado’s new running backs coach, and Robinson was expected to work alongside Faulk in some capacity. However, with his departure, it’s clear that Colorado is undergoing further adjustments ahead of spring practices.
For UTSA, adding a coach with Robinson’s experience and recruiting strength could be a significant boost as they prepare for the upcoming season. His wealth of knowledge should benefit the Roadrunners’ running back unit.