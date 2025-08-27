UTSA vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Is this the year the Texas A&M Aggies finally get over the hump and truly contend for a National Title? Oddsmakers aren't too convinced, setting their odds of winning the National Championship at +3300, but that's still within reach of being a dark horse contender.
The Aggies will begin their 2025 campaign with a relatively easy matchup against UTSA of the American Conference.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this College Football Week 1 showdown.
UTSA vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UTSA +24.5 (-120)
- Texas A&M -24.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- UTSA +1200
- Texas A&M -3000
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
UTSA vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UTSA Record: 0-0
- Texas A&M Record: 0-0
UTSA vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Marcel Reed, Quarterback - Texas A&M Aggies
Marcel Reed is ready for his first full season as the starting quarterback for Texas A&M. He appeared in 10 games last season, starting in seven of them, and completed 61.1% of passes for 1,572 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's not expected to necessarily be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as his Heisman odds sit at just +3500, but he's good enough to lead this team to one of the better records in the SEC.
UTSA vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
I don't doubt that Texas A&M is going to win this game, but I have some doubts about their ability to cover this significant spread.
Don't be surprised to see UTSA's quarterback, Owen McCown, have a strong performance in this one. Last year, he completed 63% of passes for 3,424 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, he gets to face a Texas A&M team that has a lot of secondary problems carried over from last season. They allowed 243.3 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 96th in the country.
Last year, Texas A&M relied on its run game, especially with Reed at quarterback, running the ball on 57.62% of its plays. If they continue to keep the ball on the ground in 2025, specifically in this game, it could spell trouble. UTSA had one of the best run defenses in the NFL last season, keeping teams to just 3.2 yards per carry.
I like the Roadrunners with the points in this one.
Pick: UTSA +24.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!