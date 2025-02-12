Marshall Faulk excited for future with Deion Sanders at Colorado
Deion Sanders continues to make headlines, not just for his ability to recruit top-tier talent on the field, but also for assembling an impressive coaching staff.
The latest addition, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, is a move that signals a clear commitment to elevating the Buffaloes’ running back room. Faulk brings instant credibility and experience to a position group that struggled to make a significant impact in Sanders’ first two seasons at Colorado.
Sanders has a history of surrounding himself with football minds who have excelled at the highest levels. The hiring of Warren Sapp for the defensive line paid dividends, and now, Faulk’s arrival could have a similar effect on the running backs. Deion has repeatedly expressed his preference for coaches with professional experience, those who understand the path to the NFL and can impart that knowledge onto players with similar aspirations.
Faulk, who has been making rounds at Super Bowl events, has yet to formally address his new role at Colorado, but his comments suggest he’s eager to contribute. He spoke about Sanders’ ability to elevate those around him, emphasizing the impact his leadership has on both players and staff.
That energy and experience should provide a massive boost for the Buffaloes’ running backs, who combined for only 847 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
“Deion Sanders is an elevator, Faulk told Front Office Sports. "He’s going to elevate you as a person and he’s going to force you to elevate your life. A lot of times, the light may look like its shining on him, but really, he’s shining a light on somebody. If you pay attention to what he does. We’re good friends and whatever I can do to help him out, I’m going to do.”
How much Marshall Faulk will be paid in first year at Colorado
Buffs players like Isaiah Augustave, Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden, and Drelon Miller stand to benefit the most from Faulk’s arrival. His expertise in rushing, receiving, and pass blocking should help the unit develop into a more dangerous offensive weapon in 2025.
If the defensive line saw major improvements under Sapp, the running back room could be in for a similar transformation with Faulk leading the way.