Deion Sanders and sons were talk of Sin City, but how will they fare in 2024?
There is never a dull moment when it comes to Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the
University of Colorado football program. Sanders and his sons were a big hit at the recent Big
12 Media Day in Vegas. Reportedly, treated like rock stars which seems to thrill folks like
conference commissioner Brett Yomack and many while ruffling the feathers of old school and
veteran Big 12 coaches like Mike Gundy.
Welcome to a new chapter. One question, why does a conference holds it media day in a city
and state that has no conference members? Nevada is outside the 16-team conference that
spans from Florida through Utah. Why? Because Vegas seems to be the center of the sports
universe these days.
Guess what? There’s more! Sources at USA Today report Buffs athletic director Rick George
negotiated a $2.5 million dollar bonus from the league to join. Nice work, Ricky G.
There’s other questions to answer as programs across the land gather to begin preparing for a
whole new world in an already crazy world of college football. USC, UCLA, Oregon and
Washington in the Big 10. Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Colorado, Utah, Arizona and
Arizona State to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington left holding the charred rubble of a
once proud, the late Bill Walton’s words, “Conference of Champions.”
Lots of noise out there these days in the sport. One question impossible to answer right now.
How will the Buffs fare? Only time will tell as the Golden Buffaloes prepare for their season
opener in late August against a good North Dakota State team. The Bison are a FCS power.
We remember how the Buffs stampeded from the corral last season before folding and losing
eight of their last nine games in Prime’s first season at the foot of the Flatirons. Supposed
experts in this field - your scribe ain’t one-predict the Buffs to win half, maybe more, of their 12 games. Who knows, that’s why they tee it up on Saturdays. May the best team win.
This much a dude, who’s been covering Colorado football in some way or shape for five
decades, believes this season shakes down. Talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders must
become more polished and get rid of the football quicker and avoid so many sacks. The senior
was dumped 52 times last season, most in FBS. Sanders has all the skills physically but can he
process the game faster and stay out of harms way?
Which takes us to the offensive line. Again, totally new via transfers and recruits. Anybody with
a lick of football savvy understands a talented and cohesive offensive line is critical to success.
The big Buffs up front need to jell and stay healthy.
May the football savants shine on Sanders and grant him, and running backs, an offensive line
like Colorado’s 1994 unit. Maybe the best in school history. What did that crew accomplish?
Behind the talent of tackles Derek West and Tony Berti, guards Heath Irwin and Chris Naeole
and tight end Christian Fauria? Kordell Stewart became a star and Rashaam Salaam ran for
more than 2,000 yards and won the school’s only Heisman Trophy. All six of the studs went on
to play in the NFL, many for several years and had great careers.
Back in this six-pack’s playing days your scribe had the pleasure of many a chats with these
fellas, who in addition to being excellent football players were great guys to hang with, including
their families. Incredible examples of success, on and off the field. Tragically, we’ve lost one of
them, center Bryan Stoltenberg died in 2013 at the age of 40 from complications after being injured in a traffic accident. The first team 1995 All American left behind a fabulous wife, Laura,
and three sons, now all in their 20’s.
Shedeur and the running backs this fall for the Buffs? May you be graced with all these
newcomers uniting, former a brick wall and protecting precious cargo that if damaged, will
severely limit CU’s chances for success in 2024. May this unit invoke the spirit of the big boys
up front from 1994. It is good!