Colorado's Shocking Exclusion From NFL Mock Draft Raises Questions

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes are hopeful that several of their players will be selected. However, one NFL Draft expert made a strong statement that does not bode well for the Buffaloes.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

No Colorado Players Selected

In his most recent seven-round mock draft, NFL analyst Jordan Reid did not have any Colorado players selected throughout the entire draft.

This is a strong statement when considering that the Buffaloes' top prospect, cornerback Preston Hodge, had a breakout season during 2025 and has a great chance to be selected. As a mentor, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has done everything he can to help his players prepare for this point, and the possibility of none of them being drafted is a tough realization.

Specifically with Hodge, Coach Prime helped to develop him with his experience as a Hall of Famer in the NFL, and he knows the potential that Hodge has to be successful in the NFL.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Top 2026 Prospect

In his 2025 campaign, Hodge totaled 13 pass breakups and one interception, which was no doubt the best season of his college career. With his ball production, Hodge ranked first in the Big 12 with his 13 pass breakups and was tied for second in the entire country in that same category.

Hodge’s ability to make plays on the ball has helped to show NFL teams what he is capable of and how he could contribute to an NFL secondary.

In addition to his production, Hodge also possesses the ability to be extremely versatile as a player in the secondary. With his frame at 6-0 and 200 pounds, Hodge possesses the size and speed to play on the outside at either corner position and can line up in the slot at nickel corner.

Hodge’s ability to be versatile and add that element to an NFL defense could be something that gives him the extra value he needs to be selected in the later rounds of the draft.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Implication For Colorado

While Hodge does have the talent to be selected in the NFL Draft, this projection from Reid does open up a concern for Coach Prime.

Following a year where Colorado had four players drafted, having potentially just one player selected does seem to imply that the Buffaloes lack the top-tier talent that is required to be successful in college football.

With that in mind, Sanders took a much different approach to the transfer portal this offseason in an effort to find that elite talent required to create team success in a conference like the Big 12.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Sanders’ approach this time around focused more on experience and production, which at this point seems like it could lead to much better overall success for Colorado. Coach Prime has also decided to become a lot more hands-on, which includes watching the film and evaluating the character of every recruit to ensure they fit with the Buffaloes.

This new approach has led to great additions like running back Richard Young, wide receiver Danny Scudero, offensive tackle Taj White, defensive tackle Santana Hopper, linebacker Liona Lefau, cornerback Justin Eaglin, and safety Randon Fontenette.

As a result of the new additions, the Buffaloes and coach Sanders hope to have better success both individually and collectively, which should significantly increase the number of players selected out of Colorado in next year's draft.

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