The Biggest Decision Deion Sanders Got Right Against Georgia Tech

The biggest quarterback decision Colorado coach Deion Sanders made in Atlanta was simple: he followed his gut and stuck with redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.

Lewis was 6 of 14 on pass attempts at halftime, while Colorado quarterback backup Isaac Wilson remained on the sideline. Wilson arrived from Utah with seven career starts and 1,510 passing yards as a true freshman, so Sanders had an experienced alternative available if he wanted one.

But he never used it. Instead, "Coach Prime" challenged Lewis in front of the team and let him play through a difficult night. Lewis eventually answered with the drive that won Colorado the game. This is why sticking with him stands out as Sanders’ biggest call against Georgia Tech.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders challenged Julian Lewis instead of replacing him

The response started in the visiting locker room, where Sanders addressed Lewis in front of his teammates.

“I talked to him at halftime in front of the whole team. ‘Let’s go. You’re that man. We believe in you. Let’s go,’” Sanders said.

“I challenged him in front of the whole team, and he went and did his thing. He took advantage of the moment. He didn’t shrink in it.”

The challenge, however, did not produce an instant ‘miracle’. Lewis was still 10 of 21 for 64 yards with 1:40 remaining on the clock and Colorado trailing 13-7.

The night took a U-turn. Lewis took the Buffaloes 75 yards in 63 seconds without a timeout, completing four of six passes in the drive. His final throw found Colorado tight end Charlie Williams for a 20-yard touchdown that put the Buffaloes ahead.

Colorado backup quarterback Isaac Wilson brought seven career starts from Utah but remained on the sideline in Atlanta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders had made other aggressive choices earlier. Colorado came away empty after going for fourth and goal in the first quarter, and a fourth-quarter field goal attempt was blocked. Those plays mattered, but neither carried the long-term weight of what Sanders chose to do at quarterback.

Deion Sanders handled Julian Lewis much differently a year ago

The decision becomes more interesting when compared with Sanders’ approach to Lewis 12 months ago.

Lewis was 17 when he sat out Colorado’s opener against Georgia Tech. He made his college debut a week later against Delaware, and Sanders openly explained why the staff was easing him into the season.

“Youth. I mean, he’s just young. You can’t throw everything at him. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want him to feel like he failed. So you’ve got to proceed with caution,” Sanders said then.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I’m too protective. I love the kid, and I want the kid to be successful.”

A year later, the protection looked different. Sanders did not protect Lewis from the pressure of a rough first half. He protected his role by giving him the chance to work through it.

What the Julian Lewis decision means for Colorado

Sanders admitted afterward that he knew how quickly the conversation around Lewis could have turned.

“I’m glad Julian Lewis came alive because the media would’ve ate him alive,” Sanders said.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion helped Lewis finish the job. On the deciding play, Marion called a double move against man coverage, and Lewis delivered the ball to Williams for the touchdown.

The result does not mean every quarterback question disappears. Lewis finished 14 of 27 for 124 yards, and the offense needed until the final minute to produce its second touchdown. Wilson’s experience still gives Colorado a legitimate option behind him if the season demands it.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Lewis now carries something into the home opener against Weber State that he did not have before Atlanta (proof that Sanders gave him the benefit of the doubt when the easy move would be to look elsewhere).

“A moment could change everything, man,” Sanders said. “And I’m proud of the kid because he didn't shrink in that moment. He didn’t shrink. He stood up and did his thing.”

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