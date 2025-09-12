Deion Sanders Explains Cautious Approach For Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis
Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis saw his game action in college football in the team’s week 2 matchup against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. While quarterback Kaidon Salter still started, there was high anticipation for the freshman to take the field for the first time.
Lewis’ first game appearance did not live up to the hype with a limited number of snaps, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders defended his quarterbacks’ performance and lack of reps. Sanders is looking to protect his quarterback, who has many years of playing time ahead.
Sanders Addresses Lack Of Snaps For Lewis
Lewis finished his first game with the Buffaloes, going 2-of-4 for eight yards. Since committing to the Buffaloes last fall, there has been high anticipation. After the game against Delaware, Sanders explained the team’s slow approach with Lewis.
“Youth. … I mean, he’s just young. You can’t throw everything at him. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want him to feel like he failed. So you’ve got to proceed with caution,” Sanders said. “Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I’m too protective. I love the kid and I want the kid to be successful."
"So we’re protective of what we do with him and what we can do with him, and really how we call things with him. We want him to be in a situation to succeed.”
In addition to being a true freshman, Lewis reclassified to the class of 2025 and is only 17 years old. He joined the Buffaloes as a four-star recruit and still has high potential, but patience will be key for him. Lewis is just in his first season with the program, and Colorado is heading into week 3 of the season. There is a full season ahead, and a couple more years for Lewis to continue to improve.
Sanders is looking to ease him in, which could help Lewis adjust to playing for a high-profile team. It could ease the pressure as Lewis continues to work towards becoming a starter. While it may take time, the Colorado coach is protecting his young quarterback.
Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Position Moving Forward
After week 2, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that quarterback Ryan Staub will be Colorado's starter against the Houston Cougars. Staub entered the game against Delaware after Lewis and Salter and went 7-of-10 for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
While Staub is expected to make his first start in week 3 against the Cougars, Sanders would not confirm the report during the week. The Colorado coach did praise the quarterback for his performance and went on to say during Tuesday’s press conference that Colorado does not need one solidified starting quarterback.
“Solidified quarterback? Who has one of those? I’ve got time today. Who has one of those? What does it look like? What is a solidified quarterback look like?” Sanders asked. “We play quarterbacks every week. What does a solidified quarterback look like?”
No matter which quarterback makes the start each week, there is a good chance that Lewis will see the field again for Colorado. Sanders is looking to make the decisions that will put the team in the best position to win and help his players develop.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. MT.