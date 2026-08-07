Deion Sanders Continues to Challenge NCAA Norms With Air Force Scrimmage Idea

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' idea of hosting offseason practices and a scrimmage with another college football program is not a new one, but "Coach Prime" referenced the possibility after Colorado's fall camp practice on Thursday.

The Buffs are holding the first week of their fall camp in Colorado Springs, so Sanders and his team paid a visit to the Air Force Falcons and coach Troy Calhoun as they prepare for their season. While players and coaches were able to exchange perspectives and ideas, "Coach Prime" is still interested in a potential scrimmage against Air Force.

Nov 28, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons fullback Kemper Hodges (4) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Scrimmaging Air Force

“That's something I've been suggesting for quite some time, haven't I?” Sanders said. “And the NCAA felt compelled to allow FCS schools to do what we thought of quite some time ago. So we're not involved. They won't allow that. But even if we could just practice at the same location, it would do justice. We don't have to compete against one another. But I wish one day we could have a spring game against one another.”

“It'd be wonderful for the state. It'd be wonderful for both cities if we did it home and away; it would be a great look, I think, for college football and Colorado football,” Sanders said. “I would love that. We talked about that yesterday. We would love that.”

"Coach Prime" took things a step further by suggesting a future spring game scrimmage between the two programs. While it might sound unlikely, Sanders may be onto something with college teams paying in-state opponents in the offseason.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NCAA shot down Colorado's attempts at scrimmaging Syracuse in the spring after Orange coach Fran Brown was receptive to Sanders' idea. "Coach Prime" talked about wanted a barometer for his team after spending weeks practicing against each other, and joint-practices are a common feature of training camps in the NFL.

Deion Sanders on Visiting Air Force Academy

Even if Colorado isn't scrimmaging Air Force before the season, Sanders spoke about what the Buffaloes were able to take from their visit. Calhoun is one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football, leading the Falcons since 2007 after he was hired in December of 2006.

"This is my first time really spending time here, and it's been an absolute blessing meeting the mayor and a couple of his counterparts, the superintendent, as well as yesterday going to Air Force; man, that blew my durn mind. First of all, how beautiful it is. And who had the insight and the foresight to cut all-I don't know how to even got all of it in there. It is unbelievable. They were wonderful. The coaching staff welcomed us with open arms."

Nov 28, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the second quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They talked about the intricate details of attending the Air Force and what they must go through to get in. And our kids talked about our disciplines, and they talked about their disciplines, and we ain't like them.”

While a few of Colorado's leaders have talked about the culture shifting in Boulder, a trip to see how student athletes operate at one of the country's service academies can only help the Buffaloes as they look to rebound from a 3-9 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.