Deion Sanders’ Joint Spring Game Push Can’t Stop After Second Rejection

For the second straight year, the Colorado Buffaloes' request for a joint spring football game with the Syracuse Orange has been shut down by the NCAA.

Coach Deion Sanders' innovative idea gained widespread support last year, but was ultimately denied by the NCAA, which blamed poor timing and competitive advantage concerns for Colorado and Syracuse. Now, the NCAA is again punting on the idea amid an ongoing review of the college football calendar.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

An NCAA spokesperson told USA Today Sports that the Division I FBS oversight committee "didn't want to approve outside competition in the spring without a more complete review of the calendar.”

Fortunately for Colorado, Syracuse and other interested programs, the NCAA will keep the joint spring game idea on the table moving forward.

"The subgroup may consider joint practice concepts during its review of the spring practice period and consult other governance committees that may be impacted by a concept," the NCAA's written rationale to Colorado said, per USA Today Sports. "Based on feedback from the membership and other impacted governance committees, the subgroup may consider legislation that would permit any institution to engage in a joint practice."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Both Sanders and Syracuse coach Fran Brown had been cautiously optimistic about a joint spring game being approved, but they'll have to wait at least another year.

“We were trying to get a spring game to play against each other,” Brown said on "The Rich Eisen Show" in September. “I think it’s going to go through next year, possibly. There’ll be a chance."

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders' Push For a Joint Spring Game

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In partial response to several other programs either canceling or altering their spring games, Sanders first floated the idea of a joint spring game last March. NFL teams have long practiced against each other, and it's likely only a matter of time before the NCAA approves joint practices among FBS programs.

"The way the trend is going is, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said last March. "Now, I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that... To have it competitive, and to play against your own guys, it can get kind of monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Considering the lack of excitement surrounding the current spring football format, Sanders' idea could breathe new life into the sport's offseason and maintain fan involvement. Colorado's spring game attendance has declined each of the past two years, but bringing in an opponent would likely boost fans' interest.

Even more, Colorado cited injury prevention as a reason the oversight committee should approve joint practices. Instead of 22 players from the same team on the field together, a joint practice would allow for 11-on-11 sessions.

While the NCAA hasn't exactly cooperated, Sanders should make every effort to continue putting pressure on the oversight committee to approve a joint spring game.