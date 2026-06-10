Deion Sanders Turns Heads With Exciting Health Update

Heading into the 2026 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes could be poised for a much better showing and could potentially become more competitive force in the Big 12.

Off of the field, Sanders has had some issues with his health, undergoing a variety of procedures occurring over the past few years, but Coach Prime has revealed an update that many Colorado fans will love and be thankful for.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders on His Health

“I’m healthy. I got my health back, I got my swagger back,” Sanders said on an appearance on Good Morning America.

Sanders has been open about his health battle with the variety of procedures he has undergone and talked about what it has taken to get to this point.

The procedures that he has had include a bladder removal and reconstruction that took place in July 2025, which ultimately helped him to become cancer-free. Coach Prime also had a few procedures done to remove blood clots while at Colorado.

Even through all the adversity that Sanders has faced, he has still been able to coach Colorado’s players, but above all, he has been a great mentor and role model for the players to follow.

As Sanders and Colorado prepare for the 2026 season, it will be interesting to see how much the Buffaloes can improve and what impact he will have on the program on the field as well as off of it.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Two New Coordinators

With Coach Prime able to focus on football instead of becoming cancer free, along with the changes to the coaching staff, he should have the ability to be more hands-on and help to coach his players on technique, but also on how to have a mindset that leads to success. This offseason, Sanders made several changes to the Colorado program, but the two biggest ones seem to be at both coordinator positions.

On the offensive side of the ball, Coach Prime brought former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to call the offense. For the defensive coordinator position, Sanders elevated Chris Marve from being the linebackers coach to now calling the defense after the departure of Robert Livingston to the NFL.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both Marion and Marve have a good amount of experience as coaches, but also have valuable experience as former players, which could help them to become great leaders and mentors for the Buffaloes as well.

As Colorado’s new offensive coordinator this spring, Marion has begun to implement his go-go offense, which has an emphasis on getting the ball out in space to playmakers on the perimeter while also establishing a physical and downhill rushing attack.

With Marion’s offensive approach, redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis could be in a great position to succeed with his skill set, focusing on getting the ball out quickly to his playmakers as he enters his first year as the projected starter for the Buffaloes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marve has had success as well after serving as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024. With Virginia Tech, Marve was able to install a scheme that centered around versatility across the board, in addition to emphasizing effort, communication, physicality, and violence, which should help Colorado to be a much better Big 12 defense in 2026.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Impact On Colorado’s Secondary

Heading into next season, Sanders is now in a position where he does not have to lead the entire team, but now has coordinators who know how to put Colorado in positions to succeed with schematics, but also know how to develop the Buffaloes players as young men.

With the flexibility that Sanders now has, he may be able to spend more time with the cornerbacks, which is the position where he became one of the best players in NFL history. One reason Sanders was so successful in the NFL was his mindset that he was competing to make a play instead of thinking about potentially losing a rep. Players lose reps all the time, so the more Sanders can engrain that in the minds of Colorado’s defensive backs, the better off they will be.

As the Buffaloes prepare for the 2026 season, the leadership that Sanders has been able to add with coaches like Marion and Marve could help Colorado to become a much better team on the field, but also may become a much more connected team off the field, which could help the Buffaloes to become a consistent Big 12 contender.

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