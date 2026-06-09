Seven Colorado Buffaloes Turning Heads Before the Season

Heading into the 2026 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have made several changes to the roster through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, which seems to have caught the attention of college football analyst Phil Steele, who has seven total Colorado players on both sides of the ball in his preseason All-Big 12 watchlist.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Offensive Players On Big 12 Watchlist

On the offensive side of the ball, Steele’s list includes wide receiver Quentin Gibson as a kick returner on the first team, wide receiver Danny Scudero on the second team, wide receiver Kam Perry on the third team, tight end Zach Atkins on the fourth team, and offensive tackle Leon Bell on the fourth team.

Based on Steele's list, it is clear that Colorado has great talent at the skill positions, which could help redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis in his first season as the projected starter, while he leads the charge for Colorado under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

On the perimeter, wide receiver Quentin Gibson could become a great weapon for the Buffaloes as a receiver, but also as a returner with his speed. Last season, Gibson put his returning ability on full display as he had 25 kickoff returns for 597 and averaged 23.88 yards per return.

Gibson also showed promise as a punt returner after recording four punts for 29 yards and posting an average of 7.25 yards per return. With the speed that Gibson has, he could continue to develop as a great piece in the return game and on offense.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

San Jose State transfer wide receiver Danny Scudero will be looking to build on his 2025 campaign after recording 88 receptions for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero’s 1,247 receiving yards ended up being the top mark in the nation, which made him an attractive option for Colorado to strengthen the passing game.

As mostly a slot receiver, Scudero was able to use precise route running, consistent hands, and solid speed to take advantage of mismatches all across the field. As Scudero enters his first season with the Buffaloes, he could become one of Lewis’s top targets.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Kam Perry

Former Miami-OH receiver Kam Perry is another player who could make a major impact on Colorado’s offense with his ability to create explosive plays. In 2025, Perry totaled 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 22.7 yards per reception.

With the speed that Perry provides, Perry could create problems for opposing defenses to sketch the field and create explosive plays underneath with his run-after-catch ability. As Perry builds chemistry with Lewis, he could become one of Lewis’s favorite targets and become one of the more dangerous weapons in the Big 12.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tight End Zach Atkins

At the tight end position, Zach Atkins is also a player who could emerge as a solid receiving threat for Colorado in addition to being a solid blocker. Last season, Atkins totaled 20 catches for 149 yards as a receiver, and with his 6-4 and 240-pound frame, he could become an even better target for Lewis in 2026.

As a tight end, Atkins’s ability to function as a reliable receiver and as a blocker could allow him to be a three-down player for the Buffaloes. If Atkins can continue to develop as a blocker specifically, he could play a key role in Colorado having a much better run game.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Leon Bell (55) before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Leon Bell

Along the offensive line, Cal transfer offensive tackle Leon Bell has an opportunity to make a major impact at Colorado with the struggles that the Buffaloes have had up front. Standing at 6-8 and 330 pounds, Bell brings great size that could enable him to clear lanes for Colorado’s running backs and provide consistent protection for Lewis.

Throughout Bell’s career, he has gained valuable experience in ACC playing with Cal in 2025 and in the SEC while playing for Mississippi State from 2023 to 2024. With the experience that Bell has, he could be in a great position to fight for a starting spot and help the Buffaloes' offensive line make a significant improvement.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Defensive Players On Big 12 Watchlist

As far as the defense goes, Steele included two Colorado players in linebacker Gideon Lampron on the All-Big 12 second team and defensive tackle Ezra Christensen on the All-Big 12 fourth team.

Last season, one of the Buffaloes biggest struggles was stopping the run, and after the offseason, it seems that Colorado has made a major effort to improve in that area with the additions made upfront.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Gideon Lampron

One of the biggest additions that the Buffaloes made this offseason was Bowling Green linebacker transfer Gideon Lampron, who was one of the more disruptive players in the country last season.

In 2025, Lampron totaled 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup, which showed his ability to make plays all across the field in the pass game and in the run game. If Lampron plays to his potential in Chris Marve’s defense, the Buffaloes could become one of the most improved defenses in the Big 12.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Ezra Christensen

On the defensive line, New Mexico State transfer defensive tackle Ezra Christensen is another addition who could become very impactful for Colorado. With New Mexico State in 2025, Christensen totaled 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Regardless of the opponent, Christensen showcased his ability to be disruptive, and with Colorado has the chance to completely take over the game as a run defender and get after the quarterback. If Christensen can build on his 2025 season, the Buffaloes' defensive line unit has a chance to be one of the best in the Big 12.

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