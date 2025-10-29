Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy
As college football heads into November, the coaching carousel is already in full swing. Several major programs, including LSU, Florida, and Penn State, have already parted ways with their head coaches before the season’s end.
When Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked about the recent trend, his answer blended humor with a strong dose of reality. It was classic "Coach Prime" — sharp, funny, and rooted in truth. His message wasn’t just about the college football landscape, but about how fast expectations have changed in today’s world.
Patience is a Virtue
When asked for his thoughts on the recent wave of coaching firings, Sanders didn’t hesitate to call out the lack of patience in modern sports and society.
“There's no more patience in this world," Sanders said. "How do we exude patience when we could call up right now and get a pizza delivered right here? Everything is expeditious in this country; everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things. You could get a BBL. You could come in here flat as, I don't know what, and leave thick as a snicker. So this is a different country that we live in. Ain't nobody got no patience no more. I understand that. And I don't either.”
It was a classic Sanders moment — funny but also insightful. In just a few sentences, he captured what many coaches across the country are feeling. The pressure to win immediately has never been higher, and the patience to build something over time is disappearing fast.
For "Coach Prime," that message hits close to home. After a 53–7 drubbing by Utah, some fans have begun to question whether Sanders is the right man to lead the Buffs program long-term. But how quickly the fans of Boulder forget that just three seasons ago, Colorado went 1–11, losing by an average of over 25 points per game. The Buffs may be facing adversity now, but one bad night shouldn’t define the entire Prime Time era.
A Coaching Carousel Like No Other
Sanders’ comments come at a time when patience in college football appears to be at an all-time low. In just the past few weeks, a wave of firings has swept across the country, with a bevy of high-profile coaches being let go before their seasons even ended.
Brian Kelly (LSU), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Billy Napier (Florida), James Franklin (Penn State), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Jay Norvell (Colorado State), DeShaun Foster (UCLA), and Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) have all been dismissed by their programs.
What’s striking is how short many of these tenures were. Napier, Kelly, and Norvell were each fired in just their fourth season, while Foster barely lasted two years. But even Gundy, a two-decade-long coach at Oklahoma State, wasn’t immune to the shifting expectations.
It’s a reflection of where college football is today. Fan bases, donors, and administrators expect results, and if a coach doesn’t deliver fast enough, well then, see ya later. The loyalty once tied to long-term vision and program development has been replaced by a “what have you done for me lately” mindset, one that's largely driven by the all-mighty dollar.
College football has quickly become an industry fueled by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, social media clout, and transfer portal turnover. In that sense, Sanders’ comments ring especially true. But patience doesn’t sell tickets and merchandise or appease boosters. Winning, however, does.
What Sanders’ Message Really Means
For Colorado fans, Sanders’ words should serve as a timely, lighthearted reminder that real program-defining progress takes time. After all, rebuilding a program from the ground up doesn’t happen overnight.
The Buffs are 16-17 overall under "Coach Prime" after their loss to Utah, but their resurgence under Sanders is still undeniable. He’s brought national attention, top recruits, and a belief back to Boulder that had been missing for years. And one lopsided loss, no matter how ugly, doesn’t erase that progress.
The question now is how the Buffs will respond. With four games left, starting with this weekend’s Homecoming matchup against Arizona, Colorado has a chance to bounce back in front of a home crowd and redefine the narrative around its season.
For Sanders and the Buffs, it’s not about proving the critics wrong — it’s about proving to themselves that growth is about persistence, not perfection.