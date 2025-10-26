What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah
Quarterback Kaidon Salter's struggles away from Boulder continued on Saturday night in the Colorado Buffaloes' embarrassing 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday.
While his offensive line didn't do him any favors, the veteran transfer from Liberty closed a challenging night in Salt Lake City with only 37 passing yards and one interception. Salter completed 9-of-22 passes and was sacked five times before giving way to backup quarterback Ryan Staub. On the ground, Salter was credited with -4 rushing yards due to sacks.
Salter's disappointing performance came just two weeks after he led the Buffs to an upset win over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. There, he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, leading many to feel optimistic about his trajectory.
Kaidon Salter Overwhelmed By Utah
After the loss, Salter said he was ultimately overwhelmed by what Utah flashed on defense.
“I felt like I had a great week of practice," Salter said, per DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter. "Today was blindsiding... A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape.”
According to Procter, Salter said he watched over 10 hours of film on Utah but was faced with many looks he hadn't seen before. Utah's defense tallied seven sacks, including two from Jonathan Hall, and 13 tackles for loss. Safety Tao Johnson also came up with an interception late in the first quarter.
Deion Sanders Reacts To Loss
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was also left stunned by Saturday's defeat at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Along with the poor offensive performance, Colorado's defense allowed 587 total yards, including 422 on the ground.
“This is bad," Sanders said, per Procter. "This is probably the worst beating we’ve ever had... Four hundred twenty yards rushing (allowed)... You’re not winning.”
Wide receiver Omarion Miller, who was benched in the first half, led the Buffs with 59 receiving yards, and safety Tawfiq Byard had a team-high 10 total tackles.
After falling to 3-5 (1-4 Big 12) on the season, Colorado will return home to host the Arizona Wildcats next Saturday in Boulder. Arizona is certainly a beatable opponent, but the Buffs will have to regroup quickly and make a decision on whether to keep Salter at quarterback or roll the dice with either Staub or freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.