What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah

Quarterback Kaidon Salter was just as frustrated as anyone else who watched the Colorado Buffaloes get stomped by the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Check out what the veteran had to say after an embarrassing performance in Salt Lake City.

Jack Carlough

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Quarterback Kaidon Salter's struggles away from Boulder continued on Saturday night in the Colorado Buffaloes' embarrassing 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday.

While his offensive line didn't do him any favors, the veteran transfer from Liberty closed a challenging night in Salt Lake City with only 37 passing yards and one interception. Salter completed 9-of-22 passes and was sacked five times before giving way to backup quarterback Ryan Staub. On the ground, Salter was credited with -4 rushing yards due to sacks.

Salter's disappointing performance came just two weeks after he led the Buffs to an upset win over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. There, he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, leading many to feel optimistic about his trajectory.

Kaidon Salter Overwhelmed By Utah

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After the loss, Salter said he was ultimately overwhelmed by what Utah flashed on defense.

“I felt like I had a great week of practice," Salter said, per DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter. "Today was blindsiding... A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape.”

According to Procter, Salter said he watched over 10 hours of film on Utah but was faced with many looks he hadn't seen before. Utah's defense tallied seven sacks, including two from Jonathan Hall, and 13 tackles for loss. Safety Tao Johnson also came up with an interception late in the first quarter.

Deion Sanders Reacts To Loss

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was also left stunned by Saturday's defeat at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Along with the poor offensive performance, Colorado's defense allowed 587 total yards, including 422 on the ground.

“This is bad," Sanders said, per Procter. "This is probably the worst beating we’ve ever had... Four hundred twenty yards rushing (allowed)... You’re not winning.”

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Omarion Miller, who was benched in the first half, led the Buffs with 59 receiving yards, and safety Tawfiq Byard had a team-high 10 total tackles.

After falling to 3-5 (1-4 Big 12) on the season, Colorado will return home to host the Arizona Wildcats next Saturday in Boulder. Arizona is certainly a beatable opponent, but the Buffs will have to regroup quickly and make a decision on whether to keep Salter at quarterback or roll the dice with either Staub or freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

