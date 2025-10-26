Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah
Break out your Merriam-Websters.
There isn't a word in the English language to describe what was inflicted on the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. The Buffs suffered their most embarrassing loss since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, falling 53-7 to the Utah Utes.
Off a bye week, Colorado had -18 yards of offense in the first half. It's a night that gutted bowl game optimism, rekindled dire memories of 2022 and one "Coach Prime" and company must shoot into the sun.
Opening Statement
"I got a lot of respect for coach [Kyle] Whittingham, and he kicked my butt today. It was one-on-one with me and him, and he won by a significant margin. Love him, appreciate him. Love his endurance, his longevity. The attitude of his team resembles the attitude that he has for himself.
"This is bad. It's probably the worst beating I've ever had, except for when my mama whooped me as a kid. Four hundred and twenty-two yards rushing. You ain't winning, Three hundred yards, you're not winning, 250 you're not winning. It's not capable. Total offense, 140 yards, you're not winning. They had 587 yards of total offense; you're not winning with that. Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked punt; you're not winning. So all three phases, we got our butts kicked."
On What Made It Difficult To Stop The Run
"We didn't do our jobs, we didn't prepare our kids profoundly."
On The Loss Coming After An Extra Week Of Preparation
"The way we practice, the way we prepare, there's no way that should happen. There's no way. The physicalness that we exuded all week long, there's no way. Consistency, the only thing we were consistent in is, I guess, penalties. Two for 15 yards. I'm proud of that. It's the only thing I'm proud of."
On Utah's Pass Rush
"They blitzed us to death. They're still blitzing us right now, and we're inside. They're still blitzing us right now. And just told them, be ready for the next week. Cat's out the bag. Be ready for it."
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah
MORE: Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit
MORE: Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter
On What's Separating Him From Whittingham And Other Upper-Echelon Coaches
"Stability in certain areas. The thing about it, those areas show up, and they show glimpses of success. Sometimes you just are dumbfounded. You just look at this thing like, wow. Like, what happened?"
On The Benching Of Omarion Miller And Joseph Williams
"Our guys don't care about that. The rest of the guys, they're business as usual, because that's life. They've been through high school, youth ball. Guys have done stupid things in life, so for them, it's next man up. Now, another guy has an opportunity to get in there and do his thing. So that's what it was. They're not flustered or bothered by that."
On What He Needs To See Leadership-Wise For Improvement
"That starts with me, that starts with the coaching staff. Let's forget the guys for a minute. Let's start at the top... I'm trying to figure that one out. I really am."
On His Presence Of Mind For Bowl Eligibility
"We ain't thinking about no bowl right now, we're thinking about this moment. Let's grade this moment, let's figure out why this happened and let's make sure with precaution that it doesn't happen again, but let's identify why. Let's identify the why first. What about this play, why? Who was that, what about that play, why? Why can't we get the ball off, why?
"I need to know all these whys before we can move on and even think about something down the street. I'm not a down-the-street thinker, I'm a now guy."
On His Team Message At Halftime And Postgame
"I challenged them and identified them as a group to stand up and step up. All this hoop-hall, this ya-ya, and all this want to look good, and all this stuff, it doesn't work unless you're balling. We're in that kind of generation right now. Everybody wants to look good, and they want to get paid, but you've got to ball. You've got to play. That constitutes that, and we've got to figure this out now."