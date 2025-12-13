How Colorado Buffaloes Will Be Impacted By Big 12 Private Capital Deal

The Big 12 conference is trending up and is close to a private capital deal that would bring in millions to the conference. The Big 12 is in talks with RedBird and Weatherford Capital that would bring about $500 million to the conference members.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the conference will not give up any stake or equity, and the agreement could come in the next couple of weeks.

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field before the game against Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

“RedBird will also work with the Conference to identify complementary investment opportunities inside and outside of the collegiate athletics ecosystem that will create new revenue streams and long-term asset appreciation,” the Big 12 said in a statement released to Yahoo! Sports.

While programs do not have to accept the capital, the firm will also offer about $30 million to each member school at a reduced rate.

How The Deal Will Impact Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The conference has not earned as much money as the Big Ten and the SEC, and in the era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), a program’s financial state matters. With the Big 12 having fewer resources, it can be challenging to keep up with the other conferences, and this deal can benefit all schools in the conference.

With the resources the deal could bring in, the Colorado Buffaloes will have the help they need to build a talented roster. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has not been opposed to NIL, but has been calling for a way for it to be more fair. This deal is a step in the right direction for the Big 12 to catch up to programs in the SEC and Big Ten.

The Buffaloes finished the season with a 3-9 record, looking for a big turnaround. The team is bringing in some talented defensive recruits, but there is still work to be done. One of the next steps for Colorado to build up the team is through the transfer portal.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sanders spoke bluntly about the transfer portal, arguing NIL plays a larger role in a player’s decision than the team’s success. As Colorado does not have the resources that programs such as Georgia or Ohio State have, Sanders has called for a way to make it more fair.

When Sanders joined the program, Colorado’s NIL infrastructure rose, but after a tough season, the Buffaloes' coach has a task ahead to improve next year.

This could be a step to solving that issue as Colorado works to build a roster that can compete for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Colorado Taking A Step In The Right Direction

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A three-win season is not what Sanders or the Buffaloes’ fans wanted, but there is hope for improvement next season. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis earned valuable game reps and is set to take over the team next season. Despite the 3-9 record, Lewis has reiterated his commitment to the Buffaloes and is ready to lead the offense to success.

To help Lewis and the offense, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion is a talented play caller who can bring explosiveness to the Buffaloes and unlock Lewis’s potential.

As the Buffalo's head into the offseason looking to build up the roster, the program is expected to promote Darrius Darden-Box from director of recruiting to director of player personnel. Darden-Box will play a significant role in helping Colorado during the transfer portal opening.

