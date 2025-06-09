Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Host Coveted Offensive Line Recruit Ben Gula
Other than a few mighty exceptions, the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line has been drawing dead.
Two and a half years after coach Deion Sanders was brought to Boulder, the trenches remain a question. Can Colorado find future protectors who can eclipse the past?
Rising three-star interior offensive line prospect Ben Gula could do so, officially visiting Boulder this past weekend. He preps at Cypress Bay High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and is ranked as No. 76 by 247Sports Composite at his position in the 2026 class.
It was Gula's first official visit of his recruiting cycle, but he currently has interest from around the Power Four. He holds offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins and UCF Knights. Gula also attended a Miami Hurricanes training camp near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Listed at 6-5, 285 pounds, the Buffaloes made a massive impression on Gula.
"They want to win, and that's all they worry about," Gula told Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports. "It's a program that maybe hasn't been able to be at that championship stage yet, but are doing everything they can to get where they need to be. That staff is loaded from the offensive line room to having one of the best offensive coordinators in football to an absolutely loaded defensive staff."
Colorado's staff is loaded with over 150 years of NFL experience, a main selling point for many prospects. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has experience as a head coach in the NFL, while assistant offensive line coaches Andre Gurode and George Hegamin had solid pro careers.
"Coach Prime" has honed pro preparation into his recruiting as much as any upper-echelon program in the nation, a development that Gula couldn't stop talking about.
"Colorado is a legit champion contender with coaches that have had real NFL experience," Gula said. "It was a blessing to be able to, first off, get up there, but also be able to talk ball with so many coaches that have been in my shoes."
Gunnar White was hired to lead the offensive line room last winter and is off to an excellent start on the recruiting trail.
The Buffs brought in a barrage of accomplished transfers in the trenches this spring, including Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers) and Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland). He's also helped secure several four-star offensive line prospects, including Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden.
Gula could be another strong part of that future, who enjoyed the Flatiron air and was surprised by many aspects of the city. He could help Colorado turn a soft underbelly of its offense into a strength that can build on the success of 2024's 9-4 season.
"There were plenty of things that surprised me about Boulder," Gula said. "First thing was definitely the mountains. I had never seen any before I got there, and it was definitely surreal to see them in person. I was also surprised by how bought into every single piece of their puzzle is, from their trainers to coaches to even the people on campus. . . . Everyone believes that they can bring a championship back to Boulder."