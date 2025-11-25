Colorado, Deion Sanders Pushing To Flip Elite Recruit From Penn State
The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 has just 10 commits with the early signing period right around the corner. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes still have time to pull off flips before it is too late, and are currently targeting three-star cornerback Amauri Polydor.
Polydor is the No. 89 cornerback from the class of 2026 and the No. 28 recruit from Maryland, according to 247Sports. The four-star cornerback is currently committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, but the program has lost several recruits since firing coach James Franklin. With Penn State losing several recruits, Sanders and the program have the opportunity to make a last-minute flip.
What Amauri Polydor Will Bring To Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes offered Polydor back in July and have been recruiting him since. Polydor is a three-star recruit, and he earned the defensive back MVP at the Charlotte Under Armour Camp last year.
Polydor can be the playmaker that the Colorado Buffaloes need on the defense. In his sophomore season, the cornerback finished 2024 with 40 tackles, nine interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He is a player who continues to grow each season and has a high ceiling.
If he were to join Colorado and be coached by one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, Polydor can develop into a big-time player on the Buffaloes’ defense.
Colorado’s defense has been inconsistent this year, allowing big plays, which has led to several losses. The defense has allowed opponents to pass for 7.57 yards per attempt and 211.2 yards per game. The Buffaloes rank No. 108 in the nation for their defensive stop rate, 55.6 percent, allowing an average of 2.54 points per drive.
It will also benefit Colorado to bring in young defensive backs for the 2026 season. Cornerbacks Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney could both move on to the 2026 NFL Draft after this season, which means the Buffaloes will have to bring in role players who can step in.
Why Deion Sanders Can Cause Amauri Polydor To Flip Commitment
Sanders, as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, will attract recruits of any position, but especially defensive backs. Sanders was one of the most noteworthy cornerbacks in NFL history, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Sanders made the Pro Bowl eight times and was a nine-time All-Pro. With that, getting the chance to be coached by one of the best is enticing for recruits.
Polydor attended a visit in Boulder during Colorado’s final home game of the season against the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils. Sanders spent time with Polydor during the visit and made a strong impression on the young cornerback.
Whether it has been through recruiting or the transfer portal, Sanders has been able to bring in talented defensive backs. Between Sanders and Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, Colorado is in good standing to land the three-star recruit.
Aside from Penn State, one school that is also looking to flip Polydor is the Virginia Tech Hokies. After Frankin was let go from Penn State, he found a new home as the head coach of Virginia Tech. According to 247Sports, Polydor will take an official visit with the Hokies and Franklin next.
Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Class
The Buffaloes hold just 10 commits, and the recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 97 in the nation. The team has done well recruiting on the defensive side of the ball, with six players set to join the Buffaloes' defense.
4-Star Carson Crawford, LB
4-Star Preston Ashley, S
3-Star Domata Peko Jr., ATH
3-Star Rodney Colton Jr., LB
3-Star Colby Johnson, LB
3-Star Maurice Williams, CB
While Colorado is doing well recruiting the defense, with only 10 commits, it does not hurt the Buffaloes to bring in more talent. Polydor would be a valuable addition as the team has recruited just one cornerback.