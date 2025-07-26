Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Make Decisive Move For Elite Offensive Line Recruit?
A towering interior offensive line recruit has the Colorado Buffaloes in his crosshairs.
Three-star 2026 offensive lineman Ben Gula spoke with Rivals to discuss his pending commitment. 247Sports Composite ranks Gula No. 96 at his position and No. 131 in his home state of Florida.
He's currently deciding between Colorado and the UCF Knights, but coach Deion Sanders buzzed into the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native. It's a recruiting move that now has the Buffs in pole position.
“Colorado is definitely leading the break right now,” Gula said in the Saturday report. “Had a call with Coach Prime today, went very well. UCF is trying to sneak back in there, but I think I’m pretty set on my two options.”
While prepping at Cypress Bay High School, Gula earned a wealth of Power Four attention. The Texas A&M Aggies, Indiana Hoosiers, Syracuse Orange and Maryland Terrapins have offered him.
Gula visited Boulder on June 6 amid a prolonged absence of "Coach Prime." Sanders's pitch needed to happen virtually, but still could have massive real-world implications.
“He told me he doesn’t bring kids in to redshirt them, he expects me to be able to play,” Gula said. “He doesn’t like having to bring kids in that have been around somewhere else; he likes building kids up from high school. Then he told me that God has the plan for me and it’s up to myself to be able to make that what I want it to be, and I told him that God leads you to places for a reason and that I would be happy if it was here."
Sanders has a solid chance to pry Gula away from his in-state and fellow Big 12 program. Gula initially set a commitment date for July 20 but pushed it back to a to-be-determined date.
“Great guy and a great coach," Gula added on Sanders.
He later mentioned that new offensive line coach Gunnar White has been at the forefront of his commitment. White has excelled in his new spot on the recruiting trail, both in dealing with high school and transfer portal talent.
Gula acknowledged his decision isn't final, but that Coach Prime's proactivity has piqued his interest.
“They have been out front a little for a while,” Gula said of the Buffs. “Been talking a lot with Coach Gunnar (White)."
“But this definitely did push them forward a little bit further.”
Gula mentioned he would like to commit before his season opener with Cypress Bay, which is on Aug. 15.
Colorado currently has nine commits for the 2026 class, including another Floridian O-lineman in three-star tackle Xavier Payne. Thus far, mainly defensive players have committed to the Buffaloes, as three-star tight end Gavin Mueller is the only other offensive player to announce his pledge.
Additionally, Colorado is in the midst of an offensive line makeover in efforts to diversify its offense post-quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Jordan Seaton, Xavier Hill and Zy Crisler are set to solidify the Buffs' trenches as 2025 sits on the horizon.