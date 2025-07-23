Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Offers Bold Prediction For Upcoming Season

Entering his second season in Boulder, running back Dallan Hayden has confidence that the Colorado Buffaloes can build on last year's nine-win campaign. As a veteran, Hayden has the opportunity to be a key offensive player for coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As national pundits continue to predict a step-back season for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, running back Dallan Hayden remains confident that his squad has the talent to accomplish big things this fall.

Hayden, who spent his first two college seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, recently spoke with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean about the Buffs' internal expectations for this upcoming season. Plenty has been made of losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL, but Hayden still sees a team ready to make noise in the Big 12 Conference.

"I think this Buffs team is gonna do great things," Hayden told Bean. "Last year was a really good season, and we wanna build upon that. I feel like this team, we have the pieces to do great things."

Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Prediction 2025 Season Dallan Hayden College Football Deion Sanders Big 12 Micah Welch
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado went 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) last season under coach Deion Sanders, coming up just short of reaching the Big 12 championship game. The Buffs also qualified for their first non-COVID bowl game since 2016 and watched Hunter become the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.

Hayden, however, struggled to find his footing last fall in 11 games played. Two years removed from rushing for 553 yards at Ohio State, the Tennessee native finished his first season at Colorado with 196 rushing yards and one touchdown. Still, there's hope that Hayden will return to his 2022 form.

"We've got to make every yard count so we can continue to run the ball and be balanced," Hayden said. "That's when teams win."

Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Prediction 2025 Season Dallan Hayden College Football Deion Sanders Big 12 Micah Welch
Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) carries the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Mac McWilliams (20) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Whether Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis wins Colorado's starting quarterback job, the Buffs need more production out of their running back room. New running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk leads a group highlighted by Hayden, Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and incoming transfers Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina) and DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word).

Hayden hopes to make life easier on Lewis and Salter as they learn Colorado's offensive system.

"You got to be able to communicate about the protections, and everybody in the backfield has got to be on the same page to be successful," Hayden said. "I feel like we're (running backs) a big part of helping them."

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Prediction 2025 Season Dallan Hayden College Football Deion Sanders Big 12 Micah Welch
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado will open its third preseason camp under "Coach Prime" on Monday.

"Very antsy," Hayden said of his pre-camp emotions. "It's a process but I can say we're finally here. Fall camp is right around the corner, and I think we're all ready to go, especially me."

Hayden and the new-look Buffs are set to open their 2025 campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on Aug. 29. It's still yet to be seen how "Coach Prime" and his staff will split running back reps.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football