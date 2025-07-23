Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Offers Bold Prediction For Upcoming Season
As national pundits continue to predict a step-back season for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, running back Dallan Hayden remains confident that his squad has the talent to accomplish big things this fall.
Hayden, who spent his first two college seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, recently spoke with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean about the Buffs' internal expectations for this upcoming season. Plenty has been made of losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL, but Hayden still sees a team ready to make noise in the Big 12 Conference.
"I think this Buffs team is gonna do great things," Hayden told Bean. "Last year was a really good season, and we wanna build upon that. I feel like this team, we have the pieces to do great things."
Colorado went 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) last season under coach Deion Sanders, coming up just short of reaching the Big 12 championship game. The Buffs also qualified for their first non-COVID bowl game since 2016 and watched Hunter become the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
Hayden, however, struggled to find his footing last fall in 11 games played. Two years removed from rushing for 553 yards at Ohio State, the Tennessee native finished his first season at Colorado with 196 rushing yards and one touchdown. Still, there's hope that Hayden will return to his 2022 form.
"We've got to make every yard count so we can continue to run the ball and be balanced," Hayden said. "That's when teams win."
Whether Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis wins Colorado's starting quarterback job, the Buffs need more production out of their running back room. New running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk leads a group highlighted by Hayden, Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and incoming transfers Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina) and DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word).
Hayden hopes to make life easier on Lewis and Salter as they learn Colorado's offensive system.
"You got to be able to communicate about the protections, and everybody in the backfield has got to be on the same page to be successful," Hayden said. "I feel like we're (running backs) a big part of helping them."
Colorado will open its third preseason camp under "Coach Prime" on Monday.
"Very antsy," Hayden said of his pre-camp emotions. "It's a process but I can say we're finally here. Fall camp is right around the corner, and I think we're all ready to go, especially me."
Hayden and the new-look Buffs are set to open their 2025 campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on Aug. 29. It's still yet to be seen how "Coach Prime" and his staff will split running back reps.