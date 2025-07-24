Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Reacts to Deion Sanders Visiting Training Camp
When Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this summer, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders didn’t wait long to call Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and thank him for giving his son a fair shot.
Weeks later, that gratitude continued with Sanders’ visit to see his son, marking the first time “Coach Prime” had seen Shilo practice in person as a professional, a moment made more meaningful given Deion’s recent undisclosed health issues that have kept him away from Boulder.
During Sanders’ visit, the two longtime NFL veterans, Bowles and Sanders, were seen chatting and laughing on the practice field.
The Buccaneers’ social team shared the interaction, but the post didn’t need explanation. The moment spoke to the quiet understanding between two men who’ve navigated life, football, and fatherhood at the highest level.
Bowles, like Sanders a season ago, has two sons playing college football and knows the unique pride and pressure that come with being a football dad.
After practice, Bowles was asked about Deion’s presence at camp. His response was matter-of-fact.
“It’s a normal day for me,” Bowles said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing.”
Shilo Sanders Fit In Tampa
For Shilo, the visit came during a crucial stretch in his young career.
The former Colorado safety is competing for a roster spot in a young but talented secondary that also includes veteran safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
While most rookies begin by carving out roles on special teams, Shilo’s speed, vocal leadership, and physicality could earn him a deeper evaluation in the secondary. And so far, his energy and presence have been noticeable throughout the offseason.
“Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud,” Bowles said earlier this summer.
“You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them. But you have to make plays in pads. That’s what it comes down to—knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day.”
Tampa Bay’s secondary endured several injuries last season, resulting in 12 different secondary combinations. That kind of instability leaves the door wide open for fresh talent like Sanders to step in if he can continue to impress during training camp.
And if the Sanders family is known for anything, it’s maximizing opportunity.
Deion Sanders’ visit to his son may have been brief, but it underscored what’s at stake for his son Shilo this summer. Not just legacy. Not just opportunity. But a chance to prove himself on his own terms.
With preseason looming and roster spots up for grabs, the next few weeks will determine where Shilo Sanders fits in the Buccaneers’ plans.