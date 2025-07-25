Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Starting Timeline, Urgency

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is competing for a starting position in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is competing with quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. One Cleveland Browns insider predicted Sanders' starting timeline.

Angela Miele

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is participating in his first NFL Training Camp. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is competing for a starting role with the Browns, but faces deep competition.

Sanders is competing for the starting position with quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a first-round projection before falling and becoming a day-three pick.

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns Plan For Sanders

The Browns are keeping the starting quarterback competition open, but it seems more like a veteran will get the week one nod. While things can change throughout the season, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes it may take quite some time for Sanders to play for the Browns.

“I think the plans for Shedeur, you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan heading to the opening of this season. I don’t think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys. They want to develop them over time, and one may develop quicker than the other,” Grossi said

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“They probably think it’ll be Gabriel because of all the extensive work they’ve done on him. That’s why they drafted him higher. I can see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sunday.”

The Browns will likely enter the season with three quarterbacks on the roster, hoping to keep the fourth on the practice squad. While Grossi believes Sanders will be inactive in many games, it does imply he may not be the one released from the team ahead of the season.

Sanders still has a chance to become the team's franchise quarterback, but it just may not be right away. It could be something looked at more ahead of the 2026 season, giving Sanders time to develop before taking over the offense.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shares a laugh with quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Season Potential For Sanders

Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft while Gabriel was taken in the third, but if the former Colorado quarterback continues to impress, anything can happen. There is a long training camp and preseason ahead for Sanders to compete and rise on the depth chart.

Sanders has proved to be a talented quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes, but there is still room to grow. Sanders was one of the most accurate passers in 2024, finishing the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and had a 74.0 completion percentage.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the things that Sanders has to work on is not taking too many sacks, but that is where participating in a crowded quarterback room has its advantages. Sanders can take the time to learn from Flacco on knowing when to throw the ball away instead of trying to force the play.

Even if Sanders does not earn significant playing time in 2025, that does not mean he will not see the field at all. In 2024, the Browns started four different quarterbacks. As long as the former Buffaloes player continues to put in the work, he has a chance to start this season.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

