Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Starting Timeline, Urgency
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is participating in his first NFL Training Camp. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is competing for a starting role with the Browns, but faces deep competition.
Sanders is competing for the starting position with quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a first-round projection before falling and becoming a day-three pick.
Cleveland Browns Plan For Sanders
The Browns are keeping the starting quarterback competition open, but it seems more like a veteran will get the week one nod. While things can change throughout the season, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes it may take quite some time for Sanders to play for the Browns.
“I think the plans for Shedeur, you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan heading to the opening of this season. I don’t think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys. They want to develop them over time, and one may develop quicker than the other,” Grossi said.
“They probably think it’ll be Gabriel because of all the extensive work they’ve done on him. That’s why they drafted him higher. I can see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sunday.”
The Browns will likely enter the season with three quarterbacks on the roster, hoping to keep the fourth on the practice squad. While Grossi believes Sanders will be inactive in many games, it does imply he may not be the one released from the team ahead of the season.
Sanders still has a chance to become the team's franchise quarterback, but it just may not be right away. It could be something looked at more ahead of the 2026 season, giving Sanders time to develop before taking over the offense.
2025 Season Potential For Sanders
Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft while Gabriel was taken in the third, but if the former Colorado quarterback continues to impress, anything can happen. There is a long training camp and preseason ahead for Sanders to compete and rise on the depth chart.
Sanders has proved to be a talented quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes, but there is still room to grow. Sanders was one of the most accurate passers in 2024, finishing the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and had a 74.0 completion percentage.
One of the things that Sanders has to work on is not taking too many sacks, but that is where participating in a crowded quarterback room has its advantages. Sanders can take the time to learn from Flacco on knowing when to throw the ball away instead of trying to force the play.
Even if Sanders does not earn significant playing time in 2025, that does not mean he will not see the field at all. In 2024, the Browns started four different quarterbacks. As long as the former Buffaloes player continues to put in the work, he has a chance to start this season.