Deion Sanders Posts Jaw-Dropping Pictures of Colorado Scenery on Social Media

Colorado Buffaloes coach was taking in the scenery of the Colorado outdoors as he posted his views on social media.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders posted a couple pictures of the stunning mountains in Colorado. Take a look below.

Colorado is it!!!!!!!! God is Amazing. pic.twitter.com/bmLZ37yyiB — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 15, 2026

“Colorado is it!!! God is amazing,” Sanders captioned with the photos with on his X account.

There's not question that the state of Colorado boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire country. Most notably, the Rocky Mountains.

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as Buffs coach. His record in Boulder through his first three seasons is 16-21. 2025 was the worst record “Coach Prime” had as Buffaloes coach. They went 3-9 and 1-8 in Big 12 conference play.

Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. | Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to his time at Colorado, Sanders was the coach for the Jackson State Wildcats. This was his first head coaching job in college. "Coach Prime" was there for three seasons from 2020-2022. His overall record was 27-6. After the 2022 wrapped up, Sanders was hired by Colorado to be their next coach.

Deion brought his two best players from Jackson State with him to Colorado in 2023: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. These two players began to thrive in Boulder. In 2024, Shedeur was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Hunter on the other hand won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his elite two-way skillset. A few months later, the two were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Buffs Seek Bounce Back 2026 Season

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado will be a seeking a major bounce back season in 2026. Their season will begin on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 5. This won’t be an easy task as Georgia Tech is coming of a 9-4 2025 season including a win over these Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Colorado's starting quarterback in 2026 look like it will be Julian Lewis. Lewis was a four-star class of 2025 recruit and signed with the Buffaloes last season. As a freshman, Lewis showed promise. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Lewis did not play in Colorado's final game, leaving him still eligible to use a redshirt season. Colorado fans hope that Lewis can bring a level of consistency at the quarterback position, something they didn't have in 2025.