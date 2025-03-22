Deion Sanders Says Colorado Buffaloes' Joint Spring Game 'May Very Well Happen'
It'll require some lenience from the NCAA, but Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' mission of practicing and scrimmaging against another team this spring is moving in the right direction.
During the Buffs' final practice before spring break, "Coach Prime" told his players that plans for an NFL-style joint practice and spring scrimmage are coming together quickly. As documented in Friday's Well Off Media YouTube video, Sanders said he's optimistic about the chances of another team working with the Buffs this spring.
"This thing may very well happen," Sanders said. "We may very well have spring practices and a spring game against another opponent. It may very well happen. It looks really good right now."
Colorado's current plan is to hold a traditional intrasquad Black and Gold Day spring football game at Folsom Field on April 19. ESPN2 is set to televise the spring game, which will be Colorado's third under "Coach Prime."
However, as reported by Javon Edwards of Syracuse.com on Friday, Colorado and Syracuse have filed paperwork with the NCAA to hold joint practices and a scrimmage this spring. The ball began rolling for a joint spring game on Monday when Sanders shared the idea during a press conference.
"I would like to play against another team in the spring," Sanders said. "To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old. Everybody kind of knows each other towards the end."
Syracuse coach Fran Brown responded to Sanders' plea by offering the Orange to travel to Boulder for three days this spring.
“It will help the game,” Brown said, per Edwards. “Nobody wants to have spring games anymore. Nobody wants to worry about the portal. . . . I’m just confident in who I am and what I do for the players.”
The NCAA technically prohibits two teams from scrimmaging each other during the offseason, but Sanders and Brown may have just enough pull to earn a waiver.
"I would like to style it like the pros," Sanders said. "I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."
The overall reaction to Sanders' proposal has been widely positive, with fellow Big 12 coach Joey McGuire also offering his Texas Tech Red Raiders to practice with and scrimmage the Buffs in Frisco this spring.
Sanders, McGuire and Brown are booting the disheartening trend of college football programs canceling or negatively modifying their traditional spring game. Teams that have done so include Nebraska, USC, Texas, UCF, Ohio State and several others.
"Everybody's moving to stop spring games, I don't know why," Sanders said. "You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. The kid's already gone. They already reached out and contacted somebody else. They're already gone."