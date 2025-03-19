Travis Hunter's Footwork Going Viral Ahead Of Big 12 Pro Day, NFL Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter is going viral for his footwork ahead of Big 12 Pro Day and the NFL Draft. Hunter's NFL Draft stock is soaring as a projected early-first round pick.
One of the most discussed and unique NFL Draft prospects ever, Hunter is making a strong push to play both offense and defense in the NFL. Most recently, a clip of Hunter's quick twitch foot work has taken the internet by storm, further solidifying him as a "unicorn."
The Heisman Trophy winner Hunter (along with quarterback Shedeu Sanders) can become the Buffaloes' first top-five draft pick since Michael Westbrook was selected No. 4 back in the 1995 NFL Draft. All five teams inside the top five have a need for Hunters' position, at receiver or cornerback. The New England Patriots draft Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick in Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said at the 2025 NFL Combine. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. As a defender, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
At the 2025 NFL Combine, Hunter's measurements calmed "undersized" worries about his frame in the NFL. Hunter is 6-1 and 190 pounds, putting on muscle mass this offseason without hurting his speed.
Hunter chose not to work out at the combine but is expected to participate in Big 12 Pro Day, which takes place March 18-21 in Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas. Running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and defensive backs will participate on Thursday. The Big 12 Pro Day will be broadcast on NFL Network, starting at 12 p.m. MT on March 19 and 20.
There are 12 total players from Colorado expected to participate in the Big 12 Pro Day in a chance to impress NFL scouts and personnel.
After that, Colorado will host its in-house pro day. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed that Colorado's pro day is scheduled for April 4, and he's expecting all 32 NFL teams to attend.
Colorado's Pro Day might also be featured nationally on NFL network, as Sanders and Hunter are two of the most exciting storylines in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," coach Sanders said. "I'm excited about that, I really am, because I know all 32 teams will be represented here. It's going to be phenomenal for our program."
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.