Big 12 Pro Day Final Results From Colorado Players Ahead Of NFL Draft

Several Colorado Buffaloes players are taking part in the second annual Big 12 football pro day in Frisco, Texas. During the first sessions on Wednesday, defensive linemen BJ Green II and Chidozie Nwankwo were among those who put up strong numbers ahead of the NFL draft.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) during gets set at his position during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Five Colorado Buffaloes players took part in Wednesday's opening sessions of the Big 12 football pro day in Frisco, Texas, and others are expected to participate on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Big 12 pro day results tracker, defensive linemen BJ Green II, Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and linebacker LaVonta Bentley all participated in workouts with NFL scouts present. Offensive lineman Justin Mayers was listed as a Colorado attendee, but his name wasn't listed on the final results page for Wednesday (offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers).

Running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends, defensive backs and wide receivers are scheduled to work out on Thursday. Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are unlikely to participate, but wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester and defensive backs Travis Jay, Shilo Sanders, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Herman Smith III are expected to showcase their talents.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Jimmy Horn (WO20) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Shilo is working his butt off," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said earlier this week. "I can't wait to see him run the 40 and do his drills because he's been working with Swasey and all that. I can't wait to see how sharp he is."

Specialists will work out on Friday, with Colorado punter Mark Vassett listed as an expected attendee.

"The Big 12 pro day, I love what they're doing," Deion Sanders said earlier this week. "We've got the nicest, the coldest darn commissioner in the game to even think of that and allow us to have that for these young men that some of them may not get the opportunity. You know some of the guys because they were high-profile guys, but we got several guys — Herm Smith — that's going to be there that just want an opportunity to put on in front of some of the scouts that's going to be there."

Colorado's in-house "CU football showcase" is scheduled for April 4.

Below are the final results for Colorado players taking part in the second annual Big 12 football pro day:

Defensive lineman BJ Green II

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Vertical jump: 30 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches

3-cone drill: 7.33 seconds

Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas

40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds

Vertical jump: 22 inches

Bench: 23 reps

3-cone drill: 8.34 seconds

Shuttle: 5.12 seconds

Defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo

40-yard dash: 5.6 seconds

Vertical jump: 23 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch

Bench: 26 reps

3-cone drill: 8.4 seconds

Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Defensive lineman Shane Cokes

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley

Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Bench: 25 reps

3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds

Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

