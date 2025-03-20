Shedeur Sanders Addresses NFL Draft Process Noise, Critics, Hate At Big 12 Pro Day
No matter one's success at the college level or impressive football pedigree, the pre-NFL draft process can be a challenging experience for those looking to reach the level. Although confident in his abilities, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't exempt from pre-draft chaos.
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, spoke with NFL Network's Bucky Brooks during Thursday's Big 12 pro day and explained how the lead-up to next month's draft has been a "learning experience."
"It's cool," Sanders told Brooks regarding his pre-draft life. "It's definitely a learning experience. A lot of things aren't in your control and getting the knowledge from Dad. Coaches, family and friends and everybody that's supporting me and helping me through this process, it's extremely important. I'm thankful that I have those resources. "
Fortunately for Sanders, the 2025 NFL draft is only weeks away, scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He'll likely know his NFL destination early in the first round. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projected Sanders to land No. 3 overall (New York Giants) in his latest mock draft.
Over the past couple of months, Sanders has been training on his own and meeting with NFL teams at events such as the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL scouting combine. He sat out the Shrine Bowl and NFL scouting combine but is expected to throw to his former Colorado wide receivers at the "CU football showcase" on April 4.
Sanders also chatted with Brooks about staying focused through a considerable amount of outside noise.
"We've always understood to block out the noise, even from Jackson State and Colorado," Sanders told Brooks. "It's a lot of critics, it's a lot of hate, but we know what to do. We know hot to handle that in ever way so we remain happy."
In two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while starting in all but one game. Equally as important, Colorado improved from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 this past season.
Sanders' experience leading turnarounds at Jackson State and Colorado should prove valuable when he likely lands with a struggling NFL franchise.
"I know the recipe of it," Sanders told Brooks. "I was almost the GM (general manager) for both of the teams (Colorado and Jackson State) because I knew what pieces I wanted. When we got to Colorado, I was stable in the college area to where I knew exactly what I wanted. It wasn't just coach saying, 'These are the guys you're gonna get.' It was me actually going out there and getting guys, knowing what receivers are going to fit my eye."
Sanders' older brother, former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, is also in Frisco, Texas, for the Big 12 pro day.