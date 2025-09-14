Why Deion Sanders' Rebuild of Colorado Hitting Potential Wall
The Colorado Buffaloes entered the 2025 season with plenty of attention and intrigue. But three games into the season, the Buffs are 1–2, and after a humbling loss at Houston, concerns are starting to feel heavier.
Before the season, coach Deion Sanders set a high bar, boldly calling this Colorado team better than last year's, and speaking about competing for the Big 12 title as a standard in Boulder.
After "Coach Prime" turned Colorado around from being a one-win program in 2022 to winning nine games in 2024, has Sanders' rebuild of the Buffaloes hit a wall?
But right now, the Buffaloes are struggling just to establish an identity.
Missing Talent
Along with the game-breaking versatility of two-way star Travis Hunter and the leadership of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes lost numerous key contributors from last season, and their absence has been glaring through three games.
Colorado's offensive rhythm, once its defining strength, has sputtered without its proven playmakers.
Ryan Staub, tasked with stepping into the void at quarterback, missed on several critical throws against Houston. When he did place the ball on target, receivers dropped catchable passes in big moments.
The reliability and sure-handedness of wideouts like LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard are gone.
The result is an offense that looks like a shell of what fans grew accustomed to over the past two seasons.
Explosive plays have been almost non-existent, and without that veteran foundation, Colorado's margin for error has shrunk drastically.
In-House Development
In today's college football landscape, loyalty is rare.
The transfer portal and NIL opportunities have made player movement more fluid than ever, and Sanders himself has leaned on that reality to help build his roster.
But on the other side of the coin, keeping young talent in-house long enough to develop into reliable cornerstones is a growing challenge.
Ahead of the 2025 season, “Coach Prime” lost 26 players to the portal, a reminder of just how difficult roster building has become.
Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis embodies both massive promise and uncertainty. Highly touted coming out of high school, he has the tools to be Colorado’s future, yet fans wonder how patient he’ll be if the Buffs struggle to win games this fall.
On the offensive line, sophomore Jordan Seaton is already a case study in what in-house development can look like. Another prized recruit that chose Boulder over several powerhouse programs, Seaton has been thrust into a leadership role up front and at times, his visible frustration has reflected the growing pains of a group still finding its identity as an offensive unit.
For Sanders and his staff, the challenge goes beyond recruiting elite talent. The real test is keeping players invested long enough to grow into leaders.
What's Next?
After the Houston loss, Sanders made it clear there was no use in sugarcoating things. His team was beaten physically in the trenches, and that allowed the Cougars to control the game.
Now, the Buffs will look to get things back on track in Boulder, where Colorado will host the Wyoming Cowboys in a nonconference matchup that should give the Buffs a good chance to reset.
It's also a moment of truth for the Buffs and "Coach Prime."
To contend in the Big 12, the Buffaloes need more than flashes of talent. They need an identity, a core they can trust when the games tighten and the margin for error narrows.
Already a quarter of the way through the season, it's clear Colorado still has a lot of work to do, not just in recruiting the right talent, but in developing it, keeping it, and molding it into a team that can withstand the grind of the Big 12.
The wall the Buffs hit isn't permanent, but if they don't find a way to break through soon, Sanders' bold standard may start to feel further away than ever.