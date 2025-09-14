Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders' Rebuild of Colorado Hitting Potential Wall

After a tough loss to the Houston Cougars, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are off to a rocky start in 2025. Following an offseason shaped by NFL losses and transfer portal turnover, has "Coach Prime's" rebuild finally hit a wall?

Ben Armendariz

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes entered the 2025 season with plenty of attention and intrigue. But three games into the season, the Buffs are 1–2, and after a humbling loss at Houston, concerns are starting to feel heavier.

Before the season, coach Deion Sanders set a high bar, boldly calling this Colorado team better than last year's, and speaking about competing for the Big 12 title as a standard in Boulder.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third qua
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After "Coach Prime" turned Colorado around from being a one-win program in 2022 to winning nine games in 2024, has Sanders' rebuild of the Buffaloes hit a wall?

But right now, the Buffaloes are struggling just to establish an identity.

Missing Talent

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) a
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with the game-breaking versatility of two-way star Travis Hunter and the leadership of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes lost numerous key contributors from last season, and their absence has been glaring through three games.

Colorado's offensive rhythm, once its defining strength, has sputtered without its proven playmakers.

Ryan Staub, tasked with stepping into the void at quarterback, missed on several critical throws against Houston. When he did place the ball on target, receivers dropped catchable passes in big moments.

The reliability and sure-handedness of wideouts like LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard are gone.

The result is an offense that looks like a shell of what fans grew accustomed to over the past two seasons.

Explosive plays have been almost non-existent, and without that veteran foundation, Colorado's margin for error has shrunk drastically.

In-House Development

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In today's college football landscape, loyalty is rare.

The transfer portal and NIL opportunities have made player movement more fluid than ever, and Sanders himself has leaned on that reality to help build his roster.

But on the other side of the coin, keeping young talent in-house long enough to develop into reliable cornerstones is a growing challenge.

Ahead of the 2025 season, “Coach Prime” lost 26 players to the portal, a reminder of just how difficult roster building has become.

Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis embodies both massive promise and uncertainty. Highly touted coming out of high school, he has the tools to be Colorado’s future, yet fans wonder how patient he’ll be if the Buffs struggle to win games this fall.

On the offensive line, sophomore Jordan Seaton is already a case study in what in-house development can look like. Another prized recruit that chose Boulder over several powerhouse programs, Seaton has been thrust into a leadership role up front and at times, his visible frustration has reflected the growing pains of a group still finding its identity as an offensive unit.

For Sanders and his staff, the challenge goes beyond recruiting elite talent. The real test is keeping players invested long enough to grow into leaders.

What's Next?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the Houston loss, Sanders made it clear there was no use in sugarcoating things. His team was beaten physically in the trenches, and that allowed the Cougars to control the game.

Now, the Buffs will look to get things back on track in Boulder, where Colorado will host the Wyoming Cowboys in a nonconference matchup that should give the Buffs a good chance to reset.

It's also a moment of truth for the Buffs and "Coach Prime."

To contend in the Big 12, the Buffaloes need more than flashes of talent. They need an identity, a core they can trust when the games tighten and the margin for error narrows.

Already a quarter of the way through the season, it's clear Colorado still has a lot of work to do, not just in recruiting the right talent, but in developing it, keeping it, and molding it into a team that can withstand the grind of the Big 12.

The wall the Buffs hit isn't permanent, but if they don't find a way to break through soon, Sanders' bold standard may start to feel further away than ever.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

