The analytics haven't favored toward the Colorado Buffaloes much in 2026.

Now that the Buffaloes are out of the bowl picture, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) doesn't offer Colorado much hope to beat UCF on Nov. 28.

And outside of the analytics, coach Deion Sanders has his future landing in the news. But time to address the former before Colorado faces the Knights to close out the regular season.

Colorado's Final FPI Revealed Before Facing UCF

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Brady Radz (60) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado lands back at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference FPI rankings once again. This time, for the second straight week, while carrying a 4-7 mark heading into the final regular season game.

CU slighty drops too in overall FPI, falling to 72nd after spending a week ago at 71st overall. As expected, the Buffaloes hold a 0.0 chance with the following: Making the College Football Playoff, winning the Big 12, and winning a sixth game.

But have their chances of claiming a win in this contest against UCF dipped? Turns out Colorado holds a 47.7 percent chance of beating the Knights and coach Scott Frost here.

Certainly this game can serve as momentum for next season. Or, even thinking deeper, perhaps this is the contest that can solidify Sanders' assurance he's earning one more season in Boulder despite the struggling product.

Deion Sanders Downplaying Future at Colorado

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders will be guaranteed a third losing season in Boulder across his four seasons at the helm. But this 2026 one has fans and national outlets wondering if this is the final nail here.

However, Sanders addressed the "noise" heading into the final regular season showdown with honesty.

"Noise is noise," Sanders began. "Like when you're fighting for a Super Bowl, you're playing for a World Series. That that's some noise. That's some noise, and you're Himothy, and you got Jerry Rice looking at you, or Michael Irvin, and the championship game is on the line. That's noise as well. This may be noise because you're here, but my life, my kids, my daughters, my sons, we've been dealing with noise for a long time, and I'm the father."

Sanders continued to downplay his pending future status as Colorado head coach.

"Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life? Like I'm here on assignment for these kids, and if I'm not here any longer, I'll move on to God's next assignment. So that doesn't affect me like it may affect you, or may affect some others, but this is like I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life,” Sanders said.

What UCF's FPI Looks Like Before Facing Colorado

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frost has UCF already bowl eligible at 6-5. And dealing with a somewhat kinder FPI rating.

The Knights sit at 10th among the 16-team conference in FPI rankings. Plus stand at 50th overall nationally in the same ranking system.

And while Colorado owns a 47.7 percent chance to win this one, the Knights' probability is higher with 52.3. So Colorado is teetering towards a 4-8 finish here, which would become the second such mark in the Sanders era.

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