What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCF Knights
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The analytics haven't favored toward the Colorado Buffaloes much in 2026.
Now that the Buffaloes are out of the bowl picture, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) doesn't offer Colorado much hope to beat UCF on Nov. 28.
And outside of the analytics, coach Deion Sanders has his future landing in the news. But time to address the former before Colorado faces the Knights to close out the regular season.
Colorado's Final FPI Revealed Before Facing UCF
Colorado lands back at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference FPI rankings once again. This time, for the second straight week, while carrying a 4-7 mark heading into the final regular season game.
CU slighty drops too in overall FPI, falling to 72nd after spending a week ago at 71st overall. As expected, the Buffaloes hold a 0.0 chance with the following: Making the College Football Playoff, winning the Big 12, and winning a sixth game.
But have their chances of claiming a win in this contest against UCF dipped? Turns out Colorado holds a 47.7 percent chance of beating the Knights and coach Scott Frost here.
Certainly this game can serve as momentum for next season. Or, even thinking deeper, perhaps this is the contest that can solidify Sanders' assurance he's earning one more season in Boulder despite the struggling product.
Deion Sanders Downplaying Future at Colorado
Sanders will be guaranteed a third losing season in Boulder across his four seasons at the helm. But this 2026 one has fans and national outlets wondering if this is the final nail here.
However, Sanders addressed the "noise" heading into the final regular season showdown with honesty.
"Noise is noise," Sanders began. "Like when you're fighting for a Super Bowl, you're playing for a World Series. That that's some noise. That's some noise, and you're Himothy, and you got Jerry Rice looking at you, or Michael Irvin, and the championship game is on the line. That's noise as well. This may be noise because you're here, but my life, my kids, my daughters, my sons, we've been dealing with noise for a long time, and I'm the father."
Sanders continued to downplay his pending future status as Colorado head coach.
"Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life? Like I'm here on assignment for these kids, and if I'm not here any longer, I'll move on to God's next assignment. So that doesn't affect me like it may affect you, or may affect some others, but this is like I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life,” Sanders said.
What UCF's FPI Looks Like Before Facing Colorado
Frost has UCF already bowl eligible at 6-5. And dealing with a somewhat kinder FPI rating.
The Knights sit at 10th among the 16-team conference in FPI rankings. Plus stand at 50th overall nationally in the same ranking system.
And while Colorado owns a 47.7 percent chance to win this one, the Knights' probability is higher with 52.3. So Colorado is teetering towards a 4-8 finish here, which would become the second such mark in the Sanders era.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna