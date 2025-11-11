Why the Colorado Buffaloes’ Future Remains Bright Despite Their Losing Record
It’s been a challenging year in Boulder; the Colorado Buffaloes were officially eliminated from bowl contention after a hard-fought 29–22 loss to West Virginia. But despite their second losing season in three years under Deion Sanders, there’s a growing sense that something special is beginning to take shape under the flat irons.
Following Saturday’s performance in Morgantown, four Buffaloes were named to the Big 12 Team of the Week by Pro Football Focus (PFF) — a testament to the young talent already making an impact. From a poised freshman quarterback to a budding star wideout, the Buffs’ foundation for the future is finally beginning to come into focus.
Here’s a closer look at why optimism still runs high in Boulder.
JuJu Lewis Shows He’s the Real Deal
Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis made his first career college start on the road, but did not look like it. The highly touted high school five-star, newly turned 18, played well beyond his years, completing 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing elite poise despite constant pressure behind an injury-depleted offensive line.
According to PFF, Lewis completed 11 of 15 passes while under pressure and recorded three “Big Time Throws,” earning an 80.5 passing grade — the highest by any Colorado quarterback in a road game this season. Topping Ryan Staub’s 65.5 grade at Utah and Kaidon Salter’s 51.9 at TCU.
For the first time this season, the Buffs’ offense looked balanced and confident, and gave fans a genuine glimpse of the program’s future centerpiece in Lewis.
Omarion Miller and Lewis Build a Dangerous Connection
Helping Lewis along is wide receiver Omarion Miller, who’s quickly proving to be the perfect complement to Lewis’s calm confidence. The junior wideout has been a bright spot all year, and Saturday might’ve been his most complete performance yet. Miller hauled in six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, earning another PFF Team of the Week nod and cementing his chemistry with Colorado’s new signal-caller.
Miller’s production has quietly been historic. He’s now the 60th player in CU history with at least 55 career receptions and is averaging an impressive 20 yards per catch, good for second in school history, only trailing behind Ron Brown (1981-85).
What’s most promising, though, is how naturally Lewis and Miller seem to click. Their timing on deep routes and back-shoulder throws already looks seasoned, and both have a knack for extending plays when things break down.
With more time and practice together, their connection should only sharpen. The timing, trust, and rhythm they showed in just one week of preparation hint at how explosive this pairing can become. By next season, Lewis and Miller could form one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in the Big 12.
Freshman Foundation Anchors the Trenches
While the offense connection between Lewis and Miller drew much of the attention, two other young Buffaloes — both freshmen — earned PFF honors for their standout play in Morgantown.
Offensive lineman Yahya Attia graded out at an 87.9 in pass protection, anchoring a depleted front, and helped keep Colorado competitive despite heavy pressure from West Virginia’s defensive front. His progress since arriving in Boulder offers real hope for the Buffs’ offensive line heading into 2026.
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman defensive end Brandon Davis Swain continues to prove why he’s one of Colorado’s most promising young defenders. Swain finished with four solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble — showcasing the kind of motor and playmaking ability that Sanders wants to build around.