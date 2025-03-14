Deion Sanders, Deion Sanders Pushing to Flip 4-Star Tennessee Commit Carson Sneed
The Colorado Buffaloes have been pushing for the top recruits from the class of 2026 but have still not received any commitments. One of the latest targets that Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are pushing for is four-star tight end Carson Sneed.
Sneed is ranked as the No. 14 tight end from the class of 2026 and the No. 7 recruit from Tennessee, per the On3 Recruiting Rankings. The four-star tight end committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Aug. 5, but that is not stopping Colorado from pursuing to flip Sneed.
While Sneed is committed to Tennessee, he has never closed his recruitment completely. Sneed is set to visit Colorado on March 15.
Sneed spoke to On3 ahead of his visit to Colorado about how he is enticed by the coaching staff and the benefit of being developed by them.
“I’m really interested in the opportunity to get coached by some legends and guys with lots of ball knowledge,” Sneed said. “And if I end up there, I could get developed by those guys.”
The Buffaloes offered Sneed in January, and the four-star Tennessee commit is a top target for Sanders. Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone is leading Sneed’s recruitment. Bartolone came with Sanders from the Jackson State coaching staff.
When speaking to the media ahead of the season, Bartolone spoke about what the position’s role in Colorado’s offense is.
“You know, coach Shurmur, he’s an NFL guy. He’s a west coast guy and you know his history over time has shown tremendous production out of his tight end rooms,” Bartolone said of Colorado’s offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
“There’s just a multitude of things that they’re going to have to be asked to do in the run game, in the throw game,” Bartolone continued. “We’re embracing every sing scheme, every single assignment that we have.”
The tight ends were not big scorers in 2024, but the position is a crucial part in blocking, too. Bringing in a top player such as Sneed would be a big addition to the Buffaloes' offense.
Sneed also has an official visit with Miami, Ole Miss, UCLA, and another visit with Tennessee. The visit over the weekend will be crucial for the Buffaloes if they are going to flip Sneed from a top SEC school. Sneed is expected to be the only visit over the weekend, getting Colorado’s full attention.
Sanders does not have the most conventional recruiting tactic. Instead of bringing in as many recruits as they can, Sanders brings in a few guys that are ready to play.
“Just say we get 25 high school players. How many is going to play that freshman year, at the most? Let's say four or five, right? And so now you got 20 guys redshirted, so when you go through spring with that 20 guys redshirted, how many you going to retain after that spring or how many going to jump in the portal?” Sanders said.
With Sanders and the Buffaloes putting in the effort to recruit Sneed, the four-star tight end could get playing time right away. Will it be enough to flip Sneed away from the Volunteers?