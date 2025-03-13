Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Denzel Washington To Star In 'Remember The Titans' Remake?

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders welcomed Denzel Washington to speak with the CU football team ahead of spring camp. Is 'Coach Prime' going to star alongside Washington in a remake of the iconic movie 'Remember The Titans?'

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders welcomed Denzel Washington to speak with the CU football team ahead of spring camp. Is 'Coach Prime' going to star alongside Washington in a remake of the iconic movie 'Remember The Titans?'

"There's a vicious rumor going on," Sanders said to Thee Pregame Show. "We chose the video this morning - 'Remember the Titans.' Then we brought on Denzel (Washington). That's the rumor... I'm just saying. But it goes farther than that. I've heard from two of the executives that they're trying to remake the movie starring Denzel Washington and Coach Prime."

Sanders laughed as he walked away on the practice field.

Denzel Washington talks with fans at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denzel Washington talks with fans at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY / Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

It's not such a stretch to picture Sanders, also known as 'Prime Time' is already established in pop culture.

Most recently, Sanders is featured in the docuseries 'Coach Prime' which gives an inside look into his career as a college football head coach. Sanders has battled Justin Bieber on Lip Sync Battle, served as an alumni captain at the NFL Pro Bowl, worked as an analyst at NFL Network, has had his own reality show series in 2015, appeared on Celebrity Feud vs. the Kardashians...

He is clearly a natural.

Whether Sanders is kidding or not about the movie remake, bringing in uber star Denzel Washington to speak with his team is fun and different. Documented by Thee Pregame Show, Sanders called Washington 'the greatest actor ever.'

"When you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too," Washington said. "But eventually, good things grow out of that mud."

Washington is also confident in Colorado in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

"I'm gonna say this now, if y'all don't send me a ticket to the national championship when you get there, then don't ever go to none of my movies ever again," Washington said. "I don't want to know you. Because I know you [are] going to be there."

"Now you remember that Denzel Washington said it: 'you are going to the national championship.'"

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Why Colorado Buffaloes' Robert Livingston Stayed To Coach With Deion Sanders

MORE: Why Jerry Jeudy Wants Cleveland Browns To Draft Cam Ward Over Travis Hunter


MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land 4-Star Recruit Shaun Scott Over USC Trojans?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Trending To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit?

After the 2024 football season, rumors were swirling about Sanders potentially leaving Colorado for the NFL. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders had head coaching openings, and Sanders was linked to both jobs.

However, it appears Coach Prime is all in on the 2025 football season.

The Colorado Buffaloes finshed the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes missed the College Football Playoff but made the Valero Alamo Bowl. Colorado lost the bowl game 36-14 against the BYU Cougars.

During spring football in Boulder, Sanders and the team will be looking to fill big voids. Colorado lost key pieces like quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and versatile cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter to the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

... And what better way to motivate than to hear from one of the most talented people in Washington?

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football