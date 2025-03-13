Deion Sanders, Denzel Washington To Star In 'Remember The Titans' Remake?
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders welcomed Denzel Washington to speak with the CU football team ahead of spring camp. Is 'Coach Prime' going to star alongside Washington in a remake of the iconic movie 'Remember The Titans?'
"There's a vicious rumor going on," Sanders said to Thee Pregame Show. "We chose the video this morning - 'Remember the Titans.' Then we brought on Denzel (Washington). That's the rumor... I'm just saying. But it goes farther than that. I've heard from two of the executives that they're trying to remake the movie starring Denzel Washington and Coach Prime."
Sanders laughed as he walked away on the practice field.
It's not such a stretch to picture Sanders, also known as 'Prime Time' is already established in pop culture.
Most recently, Sanders is featured in the docuseries 'Coach Prime' which gives an inside look into his career as a college football head coach. Sanders has battled Justin Bieber on Lip Sync Battle, served as an alumni captain at the NFL Pro Bowl, worked as an analyst at NFL Network, has had his own reality show series in 2015, appeared on Celebrity Feud vs. the Kardashians...
He is clearly a natural.
Whether Sanders is kidding or not about the movie remake, bringing in uber star Denzel Washington to speak with his team is fun and different. Documented by Thee Pregame Show, Sanders called Washington 'the greatest actor ever.'
"When you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too," Washington said. "But eventually, good things grow out of that mud."
Washington is also confident in Colorado in the 2025 College Football Playoff.
"I'm gonna say this now, if y'all don't send me a ticket to the national championship when you get there, then don't ever go to none of my movies ever again," Washington said. "I don't want to know you. Because I know you [are] going to be there."
"Now you remember that Denzel Washington said it: 'you are going to the national championship.'"
After the 2024 football season, rumors were swirling about Sanders potentially leaving Colorado for the NFL. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders had head coaching openings, and Sanders was linked to both jobs.
However, it appears Coach Prime is all in on the 2025 football season.
The Colorado Buffaloes finshed the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes missed the College Football Playoff but made the Valero Alamo Bowl. Colorado lost the bowl game 36-14 against the BYU Cougars.
During spring football in Boulder, Sanders and the team will be looking to fill big voids. Colorado lost key pieces like quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and versatile cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter to the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
... And what better way to motivate than to hear from one of the most talented people in Washington?