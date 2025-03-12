NFL Free Agent Tackle David Bakhtiari Injury Update, Return: Kansas City Chiefs Fit
The 2025 free agency period in the National Football League is well underway. Even with some of the bigger names returning to their previous franchises, the movement of marquee players has been head-spinning. With all the trades and signings, it can be easy to lose track of players that aren’t being talked about on television shows or having their agents push stories to the media. Despite that, those players still hold value to the market.
Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is one of those players. The former Green Bay Packers stalwart last played in 2023 after being sidelined with an knee injury that required surgery. In March of last year, Bakhtiari was released by Green Bay, but has been adamant that his career is not over and he still desires to play professional football. Could Bakhtiari be the next big-time free agent signing?
“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari said on The Adam Schefter Podcast last offseason. “I’m not a reliever guy; I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”
The recovery process hasn’t been linear for the five-time All-Pro left tackle, but he’s still a name that came up multiple times throughout last season.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have been linked to Bakhtiari. Offensive tackle is a hot commodity in NFL Free Agency.
Even Bakhtiari got in on the fun last season as he jokingly offered his services to MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a wager between their college alma maters. Bakhtiari also posted workout videos as recent as November. He appears to be in great shape still.
Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times in a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs addressed the immediate need by signing offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to two-year deal worth $30 million. However, Kansas City may want to add more talent to the position of need, for depth.
“A lot of other people wanted me to just kind of grit through it, but no one experiences what you truly experience…Look, I’ve been gritting through it for three years. I’m in constant pain. I’m so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.” Bakhtiari continued.
At 33 years old and having not played a full season in some years, there’s obviously a real possibility Bakhtiari never plays another down of football again. However, 33 isn’t considered old for a left tackle, and there are various examples of players that when healthy played at an elite level well into their late thirties. Interestingly enough, Bakhtiari may have hinted at a position change if needed last offseason while recovering.
"I am and love being a left tackle, but I do also want to win a Super Bowl. That's something that is really, really big too. That's one of the biggest things that's kind of evaded me and has been extremely elusive to this point in my career." said Bakhtiari in closing.
It wasn’t explicated stated, but the idea that he may be available as a guard for the right team is an enticing possibility. With the age and injury concern, a move inside could be just what the doctor ordered for a contender.