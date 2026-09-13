Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado’s Dominant Win Over Weber State



After making a statement on the road in Atlanta, the Colorado Buffaloes returned to Folsom Field on Saturday, looking to prove their Week 1 win over Georgia Tech was only the beginning.

After scoring just one offensive touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, Deion Sanders' Buffs exploded for 42 first-half points against Weber State behind a nearly flawless performance from quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes before the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Colorado's dominant Week 2 win over Weber State.

Winner: Brennan Marion's Go-Go Offense Gets Rolling

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring just one offensive touchdown against Georgia Tech, Colorado fans were eager to see the new Brennan Marion-led Go-Go offense get rolling. Thankfully for Boulder, it didn't take long for the Buffs to start firing on all cylinders.

On Colorado's first offensive play from scrimmage, Lewis found wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. streaking across the middle of the field for a 66-yard house call that immediately sent Folsom Field into a frenzy.

Two plays into Colorado's next possession, Lewis did it again.

This time, hitting wide receiver Joseph Williams on an inside slant before Williams broke a tackle and raced 63 yards to the end zone.

Through Colorado's first three offensive plays, the Buffs had already scored two touchdowns, but the offense was just getting started.

Lewis then connected with the speedy wide receiver Ernest Campbell for a 48-yard touchdown before finding Williams again for another 32-yard touchdown pass.

But it wasn't just an aerial assault. Running back Micah Welch exploded through a massive hole created by Colorado's offensive line for a 55-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Welch eventually surpassed 100 rushing yards, becoming the first Colorado running back to reach the century mark in a game during the Coach Prime era.

Colorado entered Saturday as a 34.5-point favorite and did exactly what a heavily favored team should do against an FCS opponent at home.

Loser: Colorado's Self-Inflicted Mistakes

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; NCAA head linesman Megan Griesser during the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colorado dominating the scoreboard, it would be silly to single out any one player or position group as a loser. However, Saturday's blowout wasn't without a few mistakes the Buffs will want to clean up.

Lewis lost a fumble on Colorado's third possession, giving Weber State a short field that the Wildcats turned into their first touchdown.

Colorado's pass coverage also had a couple of miscues. A big completion to Noah Kjar helped set up Weber State's second touchdown before quarterback Nate Dahle found Kjar again for a score late in the fourth quarter.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Noah Kjar (8) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams also added another blunder just before halftime when last week's hero, Boo Carter, fumbled a punt. Luckily for the Buffs, Chris Marve's defense kept the Wildcats from taking advantage.

Still, the most glaring concern was Colorado's lack of discipline.

The Buffs were flagged 13 times for 112 yards, repeatedly hurting themselves in a game they otherwise controlled. One penalty even erased a Titus Bautista touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Colorado could afford those self-inflicted mistakes against Weber State, but as the competition ramps up, the Buffs won't always have that luxury.

Winner: Julian "JuJu" Lewis

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Colorado fans who wanted to see their young quarterback take another step forward Saturday, Lewis delivered and then some.

Lewis finished the afternoon completing 17 of 23 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns. The 18-year-old quarterback also showed he could get it done with his legs, capping a seven-play, 55-yard drive with the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Even more impressive was how Lewis spread the ball around.

He threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, repeatedly attacking Weber State downfield and putting the ball in position for his playmakers to do damage after the catch. Perhaps his best throw of the afternoon came on his third touchdown pass, when Lewis dropped a beautiful ball perfectly in stride to Campbell for a 48-yard score.

Julian Lewis airs one out to Ernest Campbell for six 🤝@JulianLewis10 x @Ernesttheflash



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/N6jREAuBx0 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 12, 2026

It's exactly the type of performance Colorado wanted to see from its young quarterback. Lewis showed plenty of poise in the Buffs' gritty road win over Georgia Tech, but Saturday gave him an opportunity to showcase just how explosive he can be when Colorado's new offense is firing on all cylinders.

There will be much bigger tests ahead, but Lewis and the Buffs have handled the first two put in front of them.

Now at 2-0, Colorado can turn its attention toward Northwestern with some legitimate momentum behind it and, perhaps more importantly, an offense that finally showed just how dangerous it can be.

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