Julian Lewis Delivers Honest Evaluation of Colorado's Performance vs. Weber State

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis set the tone this time off his arm. He looked nothing like the quarterback who struggled on Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech in Colorado's 2026 home opener.

Lewis ignited the Folsom Field crowd on the game's first play against Weber State, launching a 66-yard strike to receiver DeAndre Moore for the first touchdown. The sophomore fired off another on the subsequent possession that saw Joseph Williams stretch the field for a 63-yard scoring scamper. Lewis went on to rewrite the Colorado history books in the first quarter alone with the pair of touchdowns.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis looked so impressive that coach Deion Sanders eventually pulled the starting passer before the fourth quarter. He ended his afternoon completing 17-of-23 passes for 366 yards and tossed four touchdowns in the 52-21 rout. Lewis even called his own number and scored on a designed quarterback keeper called by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Lastly, he was spotted signing autographs for fans after the game.

Lewis still didn't seem to be satisfied with a positive start to the season. Here's everything Lewis said about his even more dominating outing.

Colorado Building From 2-0 Start

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're definitely not where we want to be, in terms of the pass game."

"It's time to grow, and there's room to grow. We're ready and I think everybody is on the same page with that. They know 2-0 isn't the end goal, especially if we want to be Big 12 champs and national champs."

Returning Home and Starting Fast

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It felt amazing being back in Boulder. Those fans always come out and show out. "

"I think it was a packed house for playing a team at that level. So it felt great to be back home, for sure. Especially with it being a packed house."

"It's a blessing being 2-0. It's hard to win in college football, especially after playing in a couple of games last year and it didn't come out the way I wanted to. So our defense having our back the first game, us having their back today, it's a blessing and every week you get a chance to prove yourself."

"The last week had nothing to do with this game. Every week is a new week to prove yourself. God gave me an opportunity to come out and perform today. I'm happy with the results."

Trusting His Colorado Weapons

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's a blessing to have all the guys I have. In terms of time and size, all those things I have to remember. But they're a blessing because they're always open."

"It's just a matter of finding ways to get them the ball. Because when those guys are in space, there's really nothing you can do about it."

Looking More Comfortable in Front of Brennan Marion, Coaches

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

" The coaches are amazing. I mean, having the experience you have in that department of the building is so understanding."

"It's because they've been in that situation [I'm facing] and you can get a good point of view."

"The football is definitely fun. But coach Marion brings a different factor to the game. He's a winner and winners have different emotions. He has high expectation for us. But him setting that bar high gets us to set that bar high."

Hitting School Record Early

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's cool having the first half record. But we're still trying to win the game."

"Nobody cares about the 300 yards and that stuff. It's on to the next one."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.