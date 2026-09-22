Three Things We Learned About Colorado in Buffaloes' Loss to Northwestern

The Colorado Buffaloes must pick up the debris left behind from their first demolishing loss of 2026.

Northwestern ran through and around the Buffaloes 41-7, which exposed new concerns for coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

But through three games and now entering Big 12 Conference play, here are three things we've learned about Colorado's 2026 squad now that the Buffaloes are 2-1 overall.

Colorado's Running Game is Both a Strength and Its Own Worst Enemy

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has improved a past struggling unit under Sanders. Colorado fans have seen the new hard-charging style the Buffaloes have brought before Big 12 play.

But the Sept. 19 loss shows that this strength can sometimes become its own worst enemy.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Micah Welch lost the football during a crucial sequence that swung the momentum toward Northwestern's side. Welch noticeably held the football a few inches away from his body while running into a trench wall. But failed to hold it tight during that sequence, leading to the punch out.

Micah Welch Fumbles The Football After Northwestern Punched The Ball Out.



Yikes 😬 pic.twitter.com/Far0QXfXHE — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 20, 2026

Fellow running back Damian Henderson II lost control of the football too. Which came during the first half that the Wildcats pounced on. Yes, rainy weather puts offenses at risk for turning the ball over. Yet Colorado likely doesn't want to lean into that excuse.

But Colorado's miscues shines this light: This new "Go-Go" offense can either become highly explosive or turnover prone. Since it's considered an RPO (Run Pass Option) scheme.

Fans have seen how explosive the "Go-Go" is when it gets going. But has also seen its worst moments, a la the Northwestern game. Regardless, ball security is a must moving forward because Colorado is more than likely not going to scale back on its aggressive play calling.

Colorado Defense Remains Work in Progress

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) is rushed by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far edge rusher and the pass rush has become more improved. Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. already has surpassed the 2025 best mark of 2.5 sacks from defensive linemen Arden Walker and Keaten Wade.

But the last two games are proof this defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve is a work in progress. Especially against the run game, with Weber State and Northwestern running straight at Colorado and surpassing the 120-yard mark.

Colorado lacking inside depth on the defensive line doesn't help. New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen got denied eligibility at the start of the season amid his NCAA court case. Then junior college transfer Malachi Brown tore his labrum and won't suit up for the rest of the season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado has birthed a new two-way standout in Chauncey Gooden, the left guard could show wear and tear if he gets overused during Big 12 play. Hence why Marve and defensive tackles coach George Helow must develop the depth moving forward.

But linebacker is another thin area, making it hard for Marve to rotate guys in and out. Names like Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau have led the unit. But the depth behind them is concerning, and Colorado can't afford to watch both get worn down.

De'Andre Moore, Not Danny Scudero, Has Become Impactful Transfer

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Excitement surfaced when Colorado landed the 2025 NCAA receiving yardage leader Danny Scudero in the portal via San Jose State. That energy increased when Texas transfer DeAndre Moore came too.

But Scudero has racked up only 24 yards through three games, giving him eight yards a contest. Moore, meanwhile, leads the team in receptions with 15 and has tallied 200 yards.

Scudero is hampered by a foot injury from fall camp and clearly hasn't fully recovered from it. Hence why he's become limited. But Colorado needs the healthy version of Scudero soon to open this air attack up.

Colorado has shown flashes of its big play potential when quarterback Julian Lewis goes to the air. But the air attack wasn't there against Northwestern, especially with Lewis tossing two picks. The Buffaloes offense so far has operated in an ebb-and-flow style, basically going with what works at the moment during the game (like the ground game versus Georgia Tech).

But this air attack must ignite sooner. And that's going to mean hoping Scudero can finally bring his past SJSU form over to Boulder finally.

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