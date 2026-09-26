Deion Sanders Explains Reasoning Behind Benching Quarterback Julian Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes entered McLane Stadium with some reported roster moves taking place during the week.

And fans later saw coach Deion Sanders yank quarterback Julian Lewis during the 23-13 loss to Baylor on Sept. 26.

Sanders immediately addressed the reason behind the move along with other thoughts on the loss.

Why Julian Lewis Got Pulled, per Deion Sanders

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was a decision I made because I was trying to get us going. That's it, just based on the fact that we've got to get going and we've got to score some points," said Sanders.

"Isaac Wilson came in a little shaky. And he calmed down a little bit and got us down the field. He did his job, and that's all we wanted."

"One thing we told him: 'You don't have to be the man. Just give the ball to the men, and we're good. That's what we told him. Just distribute the ball. That’s the one thing we have to understand with that position (QB), you don’t have to be the guy.”

Deion Sanders Praises Baylor After Loss But Points Out Bad Stats

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Hats off to the opposing team. From the coach all the way down, great game by them."

"It was a tough game. They perservered, we didn't. We had some letdowns and when you look at the statistics, one of the main statistics was the penalties. It was eight for 82 and they were 10-for-84."

"Time of possession was where didn't do well as well. But glaring was third down conversions, we were 3-of-15."

"You're not going to win like that whatsoever. And we turned the ball over late, which is what we've been doing frequently at the running back position for the last couple of weeks."

Colorado Running Game Delivers Mixed Results

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) carries the ball as Baylor Bears safety Jordan Davis (29) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We ran the ball well early on. But that's about it."

"It's not often times what you may see on the field. We're on the headset and there's a lot of things you don't know that you're privy too."

"We're better than this. It seems, as though, we're better than our opponents but the score doesn't dictate it. And we need to find out way."

Colorado Defense Struggles With Maintaining Consistency

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) catches a touchdown pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've got to hold them [our opponents] regardless. They did a great job early on."

"But we gave up some explosives and when they took shots, they get it."

"They even tipped us off with certain formations and still got us."

"I don't like the fact that we can hold them for so long, and then break. No, we've got to hold them regardless."

Special Teams Had some Lapses as Well

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, they returned some good balls on us. I don't think they did damage on us in the returns."

"But we also got called back on a penalty tat would've gotten us in scoring position."

"We have to do better there."

Deion Sanders Provides Update on Scary DeAndre Moore Injury

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's doing good. He was on the sidelines rooting for his teammates and cheering them up."

"He's a warrior. He even told us 'You're not bringing out a cart!' I'm getting up and walking off.'"

"And that's why I admire him so much. He's one of the leaders amongst the team."

"I would assume it was a head thing [with the injury]."

Joseph Williams Performance

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Joseph was phenomenal. That's why we got him out the portal."

"And you know, the family history, we go way back. But Joseph has been a dog."

"He was heading in the wrong direction last year and was penalized a bit with holdings and illegal procedures. But he's cleaned that up."

"He wants to be that guy, and he is that guy."

Deion Sanders Dives Into Team Meeting That Took Place After Player Removals

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yesterday, it wasn't about pregame speeches. It was about, what do we have to do from you guys individually for us to win?"

"And each of them got up there and said what they needed to do."

"I told them I was going to hold them to that. So it wasn't about what I'm saying and me firing them up. It was about what they were going to do and be strong."

Tyler Martinez Also Goes Down

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's down, and I don't know if it's for the season."

"When I see a guy like that [down], my first thought is can he get a medical [redshirt]. Because I don't want him to go down like that."

"He told me last night 'You're not pulling me off the field. I'm giving it everything I got.' He's that kind of guy."

Deion Sanders Still Loves Grit

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) breaks a tackle in the air by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) as defensive back Boo Carter (6) closes in during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"One thing about these guys is that they don't give up. They fight."

"They don't succumb to peer pressure or what others say on social media. We prepare them for that."

"They fight, and we were right in there. But we've got to be the ones to make those plays."

Deion Sanders Gives Fierce Answer for Player Removal Question

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ain't no need to give clarity there."

"I'm not going to throw any teams under the bus, but there was a lot going on at some schools that had guys getting beat up. Did you go at them like this? Did you have the same search firm to find out who that was?"

"This is not the first time we've had to excuse players off the field. That happens every year and don't think we're the only ones. Sorry, I'm old school. I'm not going to pay you to act a fool. That's not who my mama raised. I'm not doing that and I don't think they can allow you to do that at your job."

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