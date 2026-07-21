Former Colorado Lineman Gives Buffaloes Bulletin Board Material Before Georgia Tech Game

The Colorado Buffaloes' season opening showdown versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is receiving quite the buildup.

The latter is an early 7.5-point favorite before facing coach Deion Sanders and company, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley even called Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis "a little kid" during a viral video that surfaced July 18.

Now a former Buffaloes defenders just added new fuel to this matchup.

Tawfiq Thomas Trolling Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) dives at Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas took the loss against the Yellow Jackets one year ago in Boulder 27-20. He produced two tackles that evening inside Folsom Field.

Thomas became all smiles on July 20, though, as he posed in front of a photo depicting last year's score. All while rocking his new Yellow Jackets attire. He takes the trolling further too by choosing Shedeur Sanders' rap song "Perfect Timing" in his Instagram stories.

Looks like Colorado transfer DT Tawfiq Thomas is excited for game 1 against his former team 👀 pic.twitter.com/lDctzjQ8VZ — Georgia Tech Coverage (@GT_Coverage) July 20, 2026

Thomas seemingly can't wait for the reunion with the Buffaloes. Even tagging the Colorado Buffaloes' Instagram account in his photo. Could this backfire on the new Yellow Jackets defensive lineman?

Looking Back at Tawfiq Thomas' Colorado Career

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomas endured a truncated 2025 due to an injury, limiting him to only four games including that week one loss. He managed to grab 12 total tackles in the end with 1.5 for a loss.

The 6-4, 325-pounder looked more efficient in 2024. He played in all 13 games for the Alamo Bowl participant. Thomas piled 18 tackles in a rotational role, including grabbing 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and delivering one sack.

He delivered his best outing in the regular season finale versus Oklahoma State by snatching four tackles total, one behind the line of scrimmage.

Thomas never started out his career in the Rocky Mountains. Sanders pilfered him out of the College Football Transfer Portal via Louisville. He logged 22 total games across two seasons with the Cardinals. But he had trouble cracking the starting lineup for the ACC school, totaling only 12 tackles. Louisville signed him as a three-star prospect out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.

Colorado Presents This New-Look Ahead of Georgia Tech Meeting

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates as fans rush the field following an overtime win against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And it's a look that could give Thomas and his new teammates fits.

Colorado presents the all-new "Go-Go" offense with Brennan Marion coming on board as the offensive coordinator. His system is renown for gashing defenses with a mix of exotic RPO (run pass option) concepts that spreads defenders out including in the running game.

Marion has improved the ground game production at his last two stops of Sacramento State (where he served as head coach last season) and UNLV as the Rebels' 2023 and 2024. He also gets Alabama running back transfer Richard Young to unleash this fall too.

Colorado additionally rebuilt its offensive line to feature past Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State transfers. Obviously the two-deep is too be determined. But this unit likely will take Thomas' IG story seriously and aim to use it against him and Georgia Tech.

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